Alliant Credit Union Partners with EveryoneOn and Visa to Bring Digital Equity to The Big Game

Visa, Alliant Credit Union and EveryoneOn join forces with Nevada Partners to launch a state-of-the-art computer lab and co-working space in the Historic Westside of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to bridge the digital divide, Alliant Credit Union, Visa and EveryoneOn, along with Nevada Partners, open The Community Access Lab in Las Vegas' Westside. This initiative is a part of Visa's Super Bowl Giveback Program. The initiative aims to enhance community residents' digital and financial literacy and foster Westside entrepreneurship.

"Digital Equity is the heartbeat of our success at Alliant Credit Union. Our Foundation's mission is to provide reliable digital access resources to underserved communities," said Dennis Devine, CEO of Alliant Credit Union. "We are proud to partner with Visa and to empower our communities digitally to participate in all that technology can offer to their work, education, health care, and beyond."

The Community Access Lab will meaningfully advance Alliant's and Visa's mutual social impact goals by supporting digital equity and inclusion in Las Vegas. The cosponsored lab will provide valuable digital assets, skills and training to hundreds of local community members, entrepreneurs and students.

Highlights:

Advancing Digital Equity: The lab will house over 100 devices for underserved communities. ensuring that residents have access to the necessary technology to enhance their skills and participate in the digital economy.

Focus on Financial Literacy: The initiative aims to improve digital and financial literacy, equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in today's tech-driven world. As well as local job creation.

A Boost to the Historic Westside: This project aligns with the ongoing efforts of UNLV's Tourism Business Igniter program and Nevada Partners to revitalize the Historic Westside, fostering a sustainable tourism ecosystem that benefits businesses and visitors.

"Nevada Partners is thrilled to collaborate on this landmark project. This new computer lab and co-working space align perfectly with our mission to foster entrepreneurship and enhance digital literacy in the historic Westside," said Lizette Guillen, CEO of Nevada Partners.

"Visa is proud to collaborate with Nevada Partners, EveryoneOn and Alliant Credit Union to unveil this new lab to the members of the Las Vegas community," says Worku Gachou, Head of North America Inclusive Impact & Sustainability, Visa. "By leveraging our digital inclusion expertise and financial education products, we hope to be able to help connect everyone, everywhere to the digital economy."

"EveryoneOn is committed to closing the digital divide and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their economic status, has access to the internet and the skills to use it effectively," says Norma E. Fernandez, CEO, EveryoneOn. "With 125 laptops and a fully functional co-working space, we are setting a foundation for digital inclusion and empowerment."

The Community Access Lab will open on February 9, 2024.

About Nevada Partners and UNLV's Tourism Business Igniter Program:

Nevada Partners, in collaboration with UNLV, has been at the forefront of promoting economic development and entrepreneurship in the Historic Westside. The UNLV Tourism Business Igniter program, launched with a $2.1 million federal grant, aims to assist hospitality and tourism-related companies in the area, offering a range of services including childcare, transportation, entrepreneurship classes, marketing and legal assistance, and mentorship.

For More Information:

For further details about the computer lab and co-working space, or to learn more about the UNLV Tourism Business Igniter program and its impact on the Historic Westside, please contact the computer lab host Elias Benjelloun, 725-247-9774, [email protected]

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 800,000 members and more than $19 billion in assets. Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions for November 2023 and one of Money.com's Best Banks for America. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is the largest credit union in Illinois and one of the largest credit unions in the United States. As an all-digital credit union, Alliant's mission is to provide members with a tech-forward banking experience and consistent, superior financial value, while simplifying and enabling how people save, borrow, and pay.

Media Contact:

Natalie Symonds [email protected]

