Alliant Credit Union Recognized as Top Employer in Chicago by Built In

The fully digital mission-driven credit union named one of Chicago's Best Midsize Places to Work and Chicago's Best Places to Work

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union, a leader in digital banking, is proud to announce it has been named a two-time winner in the Built In 2025 Workplace Awards for the fifth consecutive year garnering recognition as one of Chicago's Best Midsize Places to Work and Chicago's Best Places to Work.

Built In, uses company data regarding compensation, benefits, flexible work opportunities, inclusion programs, and other cultural offerings to recognize organizations that stand out as employers of choice. The recognition highlights Alliant's commitment to creating a positive, mission-focused workplace environment dedicated to a culture that values employee well-being, collaboration, and innovation.

"Alliant Credit Union is honored to have earned this recognition by Built In as one of Chicago's best places to work," said Diane Hughes, Chief Human Resources Officer. "At Alliant, we're unlike any other financial institution, disrupting banking norms to do good for our members, employees, and communities. We are committed to fostering a culture where our employees are encouraged to be innovative and where they can build purpose-driven careers, not just jobs - it's a key reason why we attract such great employees."

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder Maria Christopoulos Katris. "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

In addition to providing exceptional financial services to its 900,000+ members nationwide, Alliant Credit Union strongly emphasizes corporate social responsibility and community involvement among its employees.

The Built In 2025 "Best Of" Awards celebrate organizations that go above and beyond in creating workplaces where employees can thrive, innovate, and contribute to the company's overall success. Alliant Credit Union's win is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in financial services and the workplace it cultivates.

About Built In's Best Places To Work:

Built In is the "always on" recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site monthly to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities, and get hired. Thousands of companies rely on Built In, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 900,000 members and $19 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Money.com's Best Banks in America. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

