EBSCO Information Services' LitBase Wins Outstanding Academic Title Award by Choice

IPSWICH, Mass., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services' (EBSCO) LitBase, an expansive world literature database, has recently been named an Outstanding Academic Title by Choice. The prestigious list includes the best scholarly books and digital resources chosen by the Choice editorial staff from among the more than 2800 titles reviewed by Choice during the past year.

Titles named to the Outstanding Academic Title list were chosen for their exceptional scholarly quality, clarity of presentation, and the significance of their contribution to the academic community. Representing just twelve percent of the works reviewed by Choice over the past year, Outstanding Academic Titles truly stand out as the 'best of the best.' Inclusion on this list is reserved for a select group of publishers and authors whose work exemplifies excellence.

EBSCO's LitBase, launched in 2024, was one of only four digital resources named to the Outstanding Academic Title list. LitBase offers a curated collection of critical primary texts and secondary literary sources, extending beyond the Western canon to offer the widest range of classic and contemporary literature, ensuring exceptional breadth and depth. LitBase integrates easily with MLA International Bibliography with Full Text to offer an even broader scope of resources to researchers.

In recognition of this achievement, EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President Research Databases Dave Mangione says, "Being named to this prestigious list stands as a testament to the dedication and expertise of our LitBase team. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions and setting the highest standards of excellence in our industry."

