Alliant University Earns Full California Teacher Credentialing Accreditation from State Commission

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant University has received full California teacher credentialing accreditation from the California Committee on Accreditation, acting on behalf of the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC), the state body responsible for educator preparation program approval and oversight.

"This decision affirms the strength and integrity of our educator preparation programs," said Dr. Denver J. Fowler, Dean and Professor, School of Education at Alliant University. "On behalf of the School of Education, I am delighted to share that the California Committee on Accreditation, on behalf of the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, took action to grant the School of Education at Alliant University full Accreditation. As the third largest producer of teachers in the state of California among all public and private universities, this is a further testament to our continued commitment to educator preparation across the state."

The accreditation action reflects the University's sustained focus on academic quality, candidate support, and alignment with California's rigorous teacher credentialing standards. Alliant's School of Education prepares teachers, school administrators, school counselors, school psychologists, and other credentialed professionals who serve communities across California.

As one of the largest producers of teachers in the state, Alliant continues to play a critical role in strengthening California's educator workforce and expanding access to high-quality, accredited teacher preparation programs.

About Alliant University

Alliant University prepares purpose-driven professionals for impactful careers in psychology, education, healthcare, business, and forensics. Led by the guiding flame of our torch and our IMPACT values—Inclusion, Mentorship, Passion, Accountability, Communication, and Teamwork—we offer flexible, accessible programs built for working adults who want to spark meaningful change in the world.

As a Certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation, Alliant is committed to social responsibility and to shaping graduates who improve lives and communities. Building on the 50-year legacy of the California School of Professional Psychology, as well as roots that stretch back more than a century, Alliant combines expert faculty who practice what they teach, a culture of belonging, and a track record of innovation across higher education.

School of Education

The Alliant School of Education offers California Commission on Teacher Credentialing-accredited degrees, certificates, and credentials in education that prepare graduates to make a lasting difference through teaching, counseling, leadership, advocacy, administration, management, and community work. Led by the Dean, Dr. Denver J. Fowler, the Alliant School of Education aspires to prepare educators capable of inspiring generations to come.

Media Contact:

Maia Kelly-Molina

Director of Strategic Communications

Alliant University

[email protected]

SOURCE Alliant University