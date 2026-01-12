Alliant University Updates Brand, Igniting a New Era of Impact

Evolution of name, logo, and visual identity reflects Alliant's growth and commitment to preparing the next generation of purpose-driven professionals

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant University is proud to announce the evolution of its brand, marking a new chapter in its legacy of preparing credentialed professionals in psychology, education, healthcare, business, and forensics. The university's refreshed name, logo, and visual identity reinforce its mission to empower professionals that educate, heal, and lead their communities, and reflect its growth beyond California.

"Through our flagship school, the California School of Professional Psychology, Alliant has shaped the fields of psychology and mental wellness for more than 50 years, and our institutional legacy stretches back over a century," said Andy Vaughn, Alliant President and CEO. "Today, we've expanded our footprint from clinics to classrooms, companies, communities, and more, while maintaining our laser focus on licensure and credentialing programs for these fields. Our updated brand underscores our commitment to making education more flexible and relevant for working adults, lighting their path to meaningful, socially responsible careers."

What Has Changed?

Streamlined Name: In alignment with its evolving brand identity, Alliant International University will now be known, simply, as Alliant University . Further, its school names will no longer include "California" or employ official acronyms, except for the California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP).

In alignment with its evolving brand identity, Alliant International University will now be known, simply, as . Further, its school names will no longer include "California" or employ official acronyms, except for the California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP). Torch Logo: The modernized torch logo, inspired by the university's historical academic seal, represents Alliant's collective 100-year legacy of progress and its momentum moving forward. Alliant's torch symbolizes a guiding light that leads students toward their purpose while igniting their potential and sparking knowledge, connection, and impact.

Why the Change?

Alliant's brand updates are rooted in feedback from faculty, students, staff, and alumni about what makes the university distinctly "Alliant." With all campuses and properties outside the U.S. now divested, the new identity increases clarity and simplicity, positioning Alliant for continued national growth. In short, this evolution better captures who Alliant is, what it stands for, and its modern, accessible approach to education.

What Remains Unchanged?

While its name and logo have changed, Alliant's deeper institutional identity remains—including its ongoing commitment to and support of the international and multicultural community. In 2025, Alliant achieved 17% year-over-year growth in non-U.S. students. Alliant's inclusive community celebrates global perspectives and individual identities, fostering meaningful IMPACT through its core values: Inclusion, Mentorship, Passion, Accountability, Communication, and Teamwork.

To learn more about Alliant's purpose-driven programs, expert faculty, flexible formats, and culture of belonging, visit alliant.edu/stories.

About Alliant University

Alliant University prepares purpose-driven professionals for impactful careers in psychology, education, healthcare, business, and forensics. Led by the guiding flame of our torch and our IMPACT values—Inclusion, Mentorship, Passion, Accountability, Communication, and Teamwork—we offer flexible, accessible programs built for busy adults who want to spark meaningful change in the world.

As a Certified B Corporation and public benefit university, Alliant is committed to social responsibility and to shaping graduates who improve lives and communities. Building on the 50-year legacy of the California School of Professional Psychology, as well as roots that stretch back more than a century, Alliant combines expert faculty who practice what they teach, a culture of belonging, and a track record of innovation across higher education. Learn more at alliant.edu.

