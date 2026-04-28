Dr. Leti Romo Joins Alliant University as Director of Inclusion & Community Relations

Dr. Romo brings extensive experience and a passion for cross-cultural collaboration to role

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant University is pleased to announce that Dr. Leti Romo has joined the faculty as Director of Inclusion & Community Relations. Dr. Romo is uniquely qualified for the position due to her experience successfully leading collaborative, cross-cultural projects that make a lasting impact on the academic communities she's served.

Prior to joining Alliant, Dr. Romo served in various leadership roles at Pitzer College, Chaffey College, Western Washington University, Chapman University, and UC Irvine. With an early focus on housing and residence life, she was instrumental in leading community engagement, student affairs, and campuswide cultural improvement projects, using her exceptional communication skills to align efforts across groups to achieve change.

Dr. Romo has a particular emphasis on fairness, inclusion, and community that is informed by her experience as the first generation in her family to be born in the U.S. and attend college. She has spearheaded initiatives that created supportive academic communities, working with students, staff, and faculty to deliver lasting impact.

"Alliant is committed to fostering an inclusive community that celebrates different perspectives while fostering a sense of belonging," said Andy Vaughn, Alliant President and CEO. "Dr. Romo is passionate about working with diverse stakeholder groups to create more cohesive and welcoming communities, and she knows how to drive consensus and respond to shifting priorities. We are thrilled to work with her on these critical initiatives."

Dr. Romo will advance Alliant's IMPACT framework, strengthening the integration of its core values—Inclusion, Mentorship, Passion, Accountability, Communication, and Teamwork—across the institution through strategic partnerships and initiatives.

"One of the reasons I'm so excited about this opportunity at Alliant is that it was clear from the initial interview that our IMPACT values aren't just window dressing. They are at the core of who we are," Dr. Romo said. "By working together and respecting each other's points of view, I know we are going to build more inclusive and resilient communities."

Dr. Romo earned her Doctor of Education degree at Maryville University of St. Louis, a Master of Education at the University of South Florida, and a Bachelor of Science at Iowa State University.

To learn more about Alliant University, please visit alliant.edu.

About Alliant University

Alliant University prepares purpose-driven professionals for impactful careers in psychology, education, healthcare, business, and forensics. Led by the guiding flame of our torch and our IMPACT values—Inclusion, Mentorship, Passion, Accountability, Communication, and Teamwork—we offer flexible, accessible programs built for working adults who want to spark meaningful change in the world.

As a Certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation, Alliant is committed to social responsibility and to shaping graduates who improve lives and communities. Building on the 50-year legacy of the California School of Professional Psychology, as well as roots that stretch back more than a century, Alliant combines expert faculty who practice what they teach, a culture of belonging, and a track record of innovation across higher education.

Media Contact:

Maia Kelly-Molina

Director of Strategic Communications

Alliant University

[email protected]

SOURCE Alliant University