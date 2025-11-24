Alliant University Nursing Programs Earn CCNE Accreditation

Milestone reflects Alliant's ongoing commitment to quality, innovation, and student success in nursing education

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant University today announced that its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) programs have officially earned accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). This recognition marks a major milestone for the University and its School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

CCNE accreditation is considered the gold standard for nursing programs across the nation. It confirms that Alliant's nursing programs meet the highest benchmarks for academic rigor, faculty expertise, and student support. For students, the achievement provides added confidence in the quality of their education, and stronger career opportunities in a competitive healthcare field.

"This accreditation is more than a credential—it's a promise to our students," said Dr. Lisa Radesi, Interim Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences. "CCNE recognition ensures that every nursing student at Alliant receives the highest quality training, supported by faculty who are deeply committed to their success and to the future of compassionate healthcare."

Alliant achieved CCNE accreditation in only 12 months, a process that often takes institutions 18 months or more. The accomplishment reflects the strength of Alliant's curriculum, the dedication of its faculty, and the strategic leadership guiding the School of Nursing and Health Sciences. It also highlights the University's broader commitment to continuous improvement and student-centered innovation.

"This milestone reflects the collaborative work of our nursing faculty and leadership who have built programs grounded in both academic excellence and real-world application," said Dr. Andy Vaughn, President and CEO of Alliant University. "It demonstrates to our students, partners, and the healthcare community that Alliant is deeply committed to preparing the next generation of nursing professionals who will make an impact from day one."

The CCNE recognition marks Alliant's second major specialty accreditation in 2025, following approval from the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) earlier this year. Together, these accreditations reinforce Alliant's mission to deliver high-quality, workforce-ready education across disciplines.

Recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency or fellowship programs in nursing through a voluntary process of continuous assessment and improvement.

About Alliant University

Alliant University is an accredited, professional-practice university preparing students for careers of impact in psychology, education, business, law, and healthcare. With a commitment to academic excellence, applied learning, and community engagement, Alliant equips graduates to lead and serve in diverse, global communities.

