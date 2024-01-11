ALLIANZ PARTNERS 2024 TRAVEL FORECAST: TRENDS, TIPS AND TRICKS FOR THE BUSY SEASON AHEAD

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans traveled with gusto in 2023 and took the long lines and inevitable delays that come with peak travel seasons mostly in stride. Travel demand for 2024 is expected to remain strong with Americans eager to make new memories. Here's a look ahead at this year's travel landscape with trends from and tips from travel insurance provider Allianz Partners USA with advice on how to handle common vacation mishaps.

Travel Trends Moving into 2024

According to the travel insurance and assistance company's 15th Annual Vacation Confidence Index, 54% of 18-34-year-olds reported wellness and self-care were a travel priority in 2023 while 42% of those surveyed mentioned they would embark on a trip alone. While wellness, self-care and solo travel are not new concepts, the trends will likely grow even stronger in 2024 as younger generations continue to make their voices heard about the benefits and importance of each when it comes to personal growth. Meanwhile, the company's recent survey of travel advisors found that more than 75% of customer bookings were for cruises, with ocean cruises being the most popular, followed by river cruises, expedition and themed cruises. The expedition cruise market specifically will continue to grow in 2024, as travel advisor bookings indicate an increase in popularity and passengers voice their desire to book another for a future trip.

Regarding where travelers will be headed, beyond the water, new and exciting sporting events happening around the world will draw in major crowds, specifically to Paris for the 2024 Olympics and Germany for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. A survey conducted by Allianz Partners also found that trips to Europe increased by 55% in summer 2023 over the previous year, with expectations to yet again increase in the 2024 season. Europe continues to benefit from pent-up travel demand as "revenge" travelers book bucket list trips, and most recently, the travel insurance and assistance company's holiday survey found significant jumps in American travelers to the Iberian Peninsula, with Madrid and Barcelona, Spain, Barcelona and Lisbon, Portugal showing steady increases in booking traffic.

Essential Tips for a Safe Travel Season

Whether travelers are planning to visit a sunny beach in Europe or thinking about going on a cruise adventure this year, there are many things to consider when preparing to leave home, according to Dr. Eugene Delaune and Dr. Jim Evans, both Senior Medical Consultants at Allianz Partners USA. "If you're going away to a tropical beach location or setting sail on a cruise, we recommend packing sunscreen to help prevent those painful sunburns," says Dr. Delaune. "If you're prone to sea sickness, taking ginger candy or ginger tea can help with nausea. If you're swimming in the ocean, encounters with wildlife and dangerous currents like riptides are possible so make sure you research your destination ahead of time to help avoid any unwanted encounters."

If this year's travel plans include skiing down the slopes in the cold weather, Dr. Evans stresses the importance of wearing a helmet. "Whether you're an expert or beginner, always wear a helmet to help protect yourself in case of any falls you may experience," says Dr. Evans. "The last thing you want to do is spend a night in the hospital while on vacation, so always make sure you take that extra step to help keep you safe." It can also help keep you warm in a place where extra layers are essential in keeping you dry and free of any colds or fevers.

A Savvy Strategy to Protect Your Wallet

Planning is the key to success, and a travel insurance policy that includes coverage for medical emergencies should be on every vacation checklist. Travel Insurance also offers several different products that deliver peace of mind, including travel delay coverage. 2024 will mark a milestone for global passenger traffic so if you do encounter a covered delay, a travel insurance policy can help get you reimbursed for the lost covered part of your prepaid expenses, minus any refund that may be received, like expenses for a missed tour. Allianz Partners also offers an additional product for both customers with a travel insurance policy and those without, through the award-winning TravelSmart mobile app. Not only does it give customers quick access to their policy and connect them to the Allianz 24/7 assistance team in case of any emergencies that may arise during their trip, but it can also help all users translate medical and emergency terms in over 18 different languages, locate nearby, prescreened medical facilities, and more.

