AMERICANS PREFER BLISSFUL AND SUNNY TROPICAL PARADISE OPTIONS THIS SPRING BREAK

Allianz Partners USA Reveals its 2024 Top Spring Break Destinations Roster

and Average Spring Break Spend

RICHMOND, Va., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Before school lets out, the results are in: Allianz Partners' Top 10 Spring Break Destinations review reveals the importance of sun-drenched beaches in Americans' 2024 spring itineraries.

Allianz Partners Spring Break Travel: Where Americans Are Headed in 2024

After analyzing more than 3.4 million flight itineraries* for Spring Break trips between five and eight days in length, the travel insurance and assistance company found that 76% of the itineraries are for domestic travel and 24% are for international trips. The company also identified that Americans are spending an average of $4,681** on their Spring Break travels, marking a 7.9% increase in spending compared to the same period in 2023 ($4,339).

Travelers heading out this spring should be prepared for heavier crowds en route to Orlando, Florida (#1), Phoenix, Arizona (#2) and Las Vegas, Nevada (#3) as they round out the top three domestic destinations for 2024. Similarly, cities including New York, New York (#4); Fort Lauderdale, Florida (#5); Los Angeles, California (#6); Miami, Florida (#7); Tampa, Florida (#8); Salt Lake City, Utah (#9) and Fort Meyers, Florida (#10) all are expected to welcome a large number of visitors this spring break. Overall, Florida continues to wear the domestic destination crown claiming five positions within the top 10 chart.

Americans booking travel outside of the U.S. are trading in their mittens and scarves for fruity cocktails and crystal-clear international waters. Nine out of 10 getaways on the international roster were scooped up by warmer, tropical destinations with Mexico's Cancun (#1) and San Jose del Cabo (#2) reigning supreme. After being excluded from 2023's top 10 roster, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (#3) is back on the charts in a strong third place, and the top 10 is rounded out with Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (#4); Montego Bay, Jamaica (#5); Nassau, Bahamas (#6); Oranjestad, Aruba (#7); London, England (#8); Providenciales Island, Turks and Caicos (#9) and Liberia, Costa Rica (#10).

"Americans are not only headed for warm-weather destinations, but are warming up their wallets in pursuit of unforgettable Spring Break experiences," says Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. "Making family memories is important, and travel mishaps can throw off even the best planned trips this Spring Break. To help avoid unwanted stresses, a travel insurance policy is an important consideration, as it may reimburse you for covered trip cancellations and interruptions, travel delays and unexpected illness or injuries."

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/ .

*Methodology: The data on U.S. travelers' 2024 Spring Break plans was gathered by analyzing the number of customers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance to generate itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports from 2/23/2024 – 4/15/2024. In total, just over 3.4 million itineraries were analyzed using this methodology.

**Spring Break Trip Costs: The data on U.S. travelers' 2024 Spring Break trip costs was gathered by analyzing single-trip travel insurance quotes between November 1, 2023, and February 13, 2024, for trips of 5-8 days in length that depart between 2/23/2024 - 4/15/2024.

Download chart image HERE.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For Allianz Partners USA products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance is a mark of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance.

SOURCE Allianz Partners