Allianz Partners USA announces the launch of Allyz® TravelSmart

RICHMOND, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners USA has announced the launch of the Allyz® TravelSmart mobile app, a new digital platform providing travelers with trusted advice and expertise as well as easy access to a wide range of insurance benefits for Allianz Global Assistance customers. The launch of the mobile app is an important milestone in the expansion of Allianz Partners' digital platform, providing users with an essential array of travel services.

Free to download and use, the Allyz (pronounced "ah-leeze") TravelSmart app currently offers a number of travel-enhancing services with more capabilities coming later this year. This new and innovative mobile application replaces the award-winning Allianz TravelSmart® app and will provide its users with new and improved features.

The app currently provides a robust list of services for any traveler with additional functions available to Allianz Global Assistance customers. All travelers can take advantage of functions such as a geolocation-based hospital finder to locate the closest appropriate medical facility, a medical term translator, a medication dictionary, local emergency phone numbers, safety and security alerts to stay up to date on events that may impact a trip, and a trip organizer that provides simplified views of travel itineraries including airline flight tracking capabilities. Allianz Global Assistance policyholders also can use the app to manage their insurance plan and file a claim, access insurance and assistance FAQs as well as contact both Allianz Global Assistance 24/7 customer service and travel assistance with a single touch.

"The Allyz TravelSmart app has been designed to take much of the worry out of the travel experience and help our customers enjoy their travel experiences," said Begench Atayev, Head of Product Management and Innovation at Allianz Partners USA. "Designed to be an essential companion to our industry-leading travel and event ticket protection products, the app offers a robust suite of digital solutions so travelers can have an even more enjoyable trip. The app serves as a hub that puts insurance benefits, assistance services, safety features and more at customers' fingertips whenever and wherever they need them."

The digital platform on which the app is built also offers Allianz business partners the opportunity to enhance their offering to their customers with a varied array of products and services that they can integrate into their existing digital ecosystems.

Current users of the original Allianz TravelSmart® mobile app will not need to download a new app as the current version has been automatically updated to the new Allyz Travelsmart app. New users can download the app from the Apple App Store or from Google Play. More information about the app can be found on the Allianz Travel Insurance website.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services, such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For Allianz Partners USA products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance, TravelSmart, and Allyz® are marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates, including Allianz Partners SAS. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Non-insurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance or other third-parties as specified. Allyz Alert Center requires geolocation features to be enabled. Alert Center and other Allyz TravelSmart app functions and features are subject to the Allyz TravelSmart app Terms of Use. See Allyz TravelSmart app Terms of Use for more details.

