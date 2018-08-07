Allied Lube Group Opens New Jiffy Lube in Conroe

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiffy Lube Franchisee Allied Lube Group recently opened its newest Jiffy Lube service center in Conroe, TX. The new location, branded Jiffy Lube Multicare, offers expanded services including brake services, tune-ups and engine diagnostics, in addition to oil change services. Located at 5620 Highway 105 W., the three-bay service center previously operated as Montgomery Automotive.

Allied Lube Group currently operates 47 Jiffy Lube locations in the Greater Houston area, with an additional 39 service centers across Texas. A further testament to the organization's commitment to growth, Allied plans to open an additional six Jiffy Lube stores by the end of 2019.

"As the population across the state continues to grow, we want to ensure we have convenient locations in the communities where Texans live and work," said Richard Paek, chief executive officer, Allied Lube Group.

About Jiffy Lube

Jiffy Lube International, Inc. ("Jiffy Lube"), with more than 2,000 franchised service centers in North America, serves approximately 20 million customers each year. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

