MAURICIO QUEZADA APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CEO OF JIFFY LUBE INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiffy Lube International, Inc., an industry leader in automotive preventive maintenance, announces that Mauricio Quezada has been appointed President and CEO. Quezada brings more than two decades of automotive OEM and aftermarket experience to the role, most recently serving as Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Direct Lubricants for The Pennzoil Quaker State Company (Shell USA).

The appointment marks a homecoming for Quezada, who served as Director of Operations of Jiffy Lube International from 2015-2018. In his new role, he will leverage his operational expertise to set the company's strategic direction, including driving growth for the network of more than 2,000 independently owned Jiffy Lube service centers across North America.

"Mauricio is a strong people leader whose depth of operational understanding makes him a catalyst for driving Jiffy Lube's strategic direction and growth," said Ade Ajala, President, Shell Lubricants Americas.

Since joining Shell in 2005, Quezada has held a wide range of leadership roles across its downstream businesses in the U.S. and abroad. Previously, he also served as a Subway franchisee, giving him a unique perspective on the importance of franchise collaboration – an insight he brings to his leadership at Jiffy Lube.

"This is a dream job because Jiffy Lube is well positioned to further its leadership position as the leader and pioneer of the vehicle service business. My focus is continuing to innovate, to provide the best, most consistent experience for our millions of customers, while ensuring the business is viewed as a coveted investment opportunity by our franchisees and owners. We will expand our network and bring the Jiffy Lube experience to many underserved markets," said Quezada. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and our dedicated network of franchisees to deliver fast, convenient, and quality service to drivers across North America – while accelerating growth for our business."

Quezada holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business.

ABOUT JIFFY LUBE

Founded over 45 years ago, Jiffy Lube serves approximately 19 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, which offers oil changes, brakes, batteries, and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

SOURCE Jiffy Lube International Inc.