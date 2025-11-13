New Jiffy Lube Service Center Opens in Rockmart, GA, Marking 27th Location for Franchise Piedmont Lube Centers LLC in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiffy Lube, a leading automotive maintenance provider for over 45 years, is growing its footprint in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia with the opening of a location in Rockmart, Georgia. The new store joins twenty-six other locally owned and operated service centers from franchise Piedmont Lube Centers LLC.

Located at 1503 Chattahoochee Drive, the new three-bay Jiffy Lube location offers a wide range of preventive maintenance services including filters, wipers, fluid exchanges, and the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change – a comprehensive preventive maintenance to check, change, inspect, and fill essential systems and components of the vehicle. And, with every Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change, customers receive complimentary fluid top off service on vital fluids.

"For most people, their vehicle is one of their most valuable assets and they deserve a service provider they can trust," said Paul Eidbo, President of Piedmont Lube Centers. "After more than 20 years in the oil change business, we've learned that success comes from building a team that genuinely cares about its customers and their vehicles. At our new location, drivers can expect the same fast, friendly, and professional service that we're provided for over 20 years."

The Jiffy Lube Rockmart location is open Monday through Saturday from 8am-6pm. No appointments are ever necessary.

Expansion and Fresh Energy in Metro Atlanta

The Rockmart opening follows the August opening of another new Jiffy Lube store in Acworth, Georgia, at 3928 Cobb Parkway NW. In addition, Piedmont Lube Centers acquired more than a dozen Jiffy Lube service centers in Metro Atlanta earlier this year and is in the process of upgrading many of those locations, bringing an updated look, lower prices and fresh energy to customers.

For more information about Jiffy Lube, please visit www.jiffylube.com .

About Piedmont Lube Centers LLC

Jiffy Lube franchisee Piedmont Lube Centers LLC operates under the leadership of owner Paul Eidbo, who has more than 20 years of experience in the fast lube industry. The company currently operates 27 locations and employs more than 200 team members who are dedicated to helping drivers maintain their vehicles with fast, friendly, and professional service.

About Jiffy Lube

Founded over 45 years ago, Jiffy Lube serves approximately 19 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

SOURCE Jiffy Lube International Inc.