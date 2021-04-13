Allied Telesis Gains FIPS 140-2 Security Certification from NIST

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis, a leading provider of hardware and software products that build secure, feature-rich, and highly scalable data exchange solutions, today announced that FIPS 140-2 certification has been awarded to its Secure Management Module by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

FIPS 140-2 is a standard developed by NIST commonly used to approve cryptography-related algorithms and cryptographic modules. Federal and government agencies are required to procure only FIPS 140-2 approved equipment, and other security-conscious organizations mandate FIPS compliance as a standardized way to meet their security needs.

"No organization can afford to take cybersecurity lightly," said Graham Walker, VP Marketing, "which is why we're excited to achieve this milestone. It underlines our commitment to delivering high-security solutions and opens the door to customers demanding the strictest standards for data encryption. We are pleased to offer these standards on our high-performance data networking products and plan to add more products later this year."

NIST issued certificate #3885 after the Allied Telesis Secure Management Module was tested and confirmed by an independent lab to meet the federal benchmark. The Secure Management Module is an integral part of Allied Telesis' AlliedWare Plus operating system, used widely across its enterprise and industrial switching products. The AlliedWare Plus OS also boasts award-winning network security and automation features, offering comprehensive switching and routing capabilities for IPv4 and IPv6.

Today's announcement applies to several of the company's high-performance switching products:

Additional switches are scheduled for FIPS 140-2 certification testing later this year and will extend the range of certified network solutions to include access layer products.

