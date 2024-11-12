ALLIED VAN LINES RECOGNIZES NOR-CAL MOVING SERVICES AS AGENT OF THE YEAR

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is pleased to announce that NOR-CAL Moving Services of Hayward, California has been named Allied's 2024 Agent of the Year.

NOR-CAL Moving Services Allied 2024 Agent of the Year

This award is presented each year to the Allied agent who has consistently delivered an exceptional customer experience while achieving year-over-year growth across all facets of their moving business. To qualify for this prestigious recognition, agents must exhibit outstanding quality and customer satisfaction scores, maintain a superior safety record, and provide excellent contributions to the network in sales and hauling.

This year's well-deserved recipient, NOR-CAL Moving Services, has excelled across all dimensions of our business, boasting stable year-over-year performance in booking, impressive hauling growth in both the peak and non-peak periods, outstanding quality metrics, excellent booking quality scores, exceptional CSA (safety) performance, and recognition for superior cargo claims management.

"We were genuinely amazed to be recognized as Allied Agent of the Year, especially while surrounded by so many outstanding agents whose caliber and dedication we deeply admire," stated Anthony Vukovic, CEO of NOR-CAL Moving Services. "This honor not only took us by surprise, but also reminded us just how remarkable our NOR-CAL team is. It's a privilege to be part of such a hardworking group, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering excellence for our customers every day."

"An unwavering focus on customers, drivers, employees, and fellow agents serves as the strong foundation that led to NOR-CAL Moving Services being recognized as Allied Van Lines' 2024 Agent of the Year," stated Steven McKenna, Vice President, and General Manager of Allied Van Lines. "We are thankful for NOR-CAL's professionalism and proud of how they represent Allied with the highest levels of service excellence to our customers and their drivers. Congratulations to the entire NOR-CAL team."

For more information about NOR-CAL Moving Services, please visit nor-calmoving.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Landa Payne

Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

About Allied Van Lines

Established in 1928, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. A leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, governments, and non-profits around the world. Voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for five consecutive years by Women's Choice Awards, Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235

SOURCE Allied Van Lines, Inc.