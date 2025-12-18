Allied Van Lines Rings in 2026 with Prestigious Awards and Recognition for Service Excellence

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's most trusted names in moving, proudly celebrates a landmark year of recognition across the industry, honors that affirm Allied's enduring commitment to service, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Allied was named a Women's Choice Award® winner for the tenth consecutive year, a testament to the brand's reputation among America's leading decision-makers. With nine out of ten women stating they would recommend Allied, this award highlights Allied's trusted approach to meeting the needs of customers and families nationwide.

In the spring, Allied secured the #1 ranking in the 23rd Annual Trippel Relocation Managers' Survey on Household Goods Shipment, underscoring its industry leadership and the trust relocation professionals place in the Allied network to serve their corporate clients and employees.

This fall, Manage HR Magazine named Allied Top Corporate Relocation Service of 2025, celebrating Allied's ability to deliver smooth, reliable moving solutions backed by global resources and more than 95 years of expertise.

Looking ahead, Allied has already been honored by Newsweek as one of America's Best Customer Service Companies for 2026, an early recognition that reaffirms Allied's place as a customer-first organization and a top-performing national van line.

"These recognitions not only reflect the scale and scope of Allied's services, but more importantly, they validate the deep trust placed in us by customers and industry partners alike," said Steve McKenna, Vice President/General Manager of Allied Van Lines. "As we move into 2026, we remain focused on delivering a smooth transition through the Allied network, combining personalized service with unmatched reach."

Allied Van Lines thanks its dedicated team members, agents, and customers for a remarkable 2025 and looks forward to another year of delivering careful, dependable moving experiences around the world.

