Allied World Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Build Climate-Resilient Homes

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd (Allied World) is excited to announce a two-year financial commitment of $500,000 to Habitat for Humanity International.

This significant donation will support the work of Habitat Strong, a program focused on building homes designed to withstand the increasing frequency and severity of climate-related hazards. These homes incorporate advanced building techniques and durable materials that offer enhanced protection against natural disasters such as high winds, floods, and extreme weather. By investing in these builds, Allied World is supporting a proactive approach to disaster mitigation and long-term community stability.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity on this initiative, as it ties directly to the heart of our business," Lou Iglesias, President & CEO of Allied World. "At our core, we are in the business of risk management and protection. Supporting the Habitat Strong program allows us to apply those principles to the community, creating safe, durable shelters. Ultimately, the more resilient we can make our homes against climate hazards, the stronger and more secure our entire community becomes."

Over the next two years, this $500,000 investment will fully fund the construction of two Habitat Strong homes. These homes will not only help local families build better futures —they will provide a protection against the elements and a foundation for financial independence.

"When a natural disaster strikes, it can leave behind unimaginable destruction to a home and place a family in an impossible situation," said Tolli Love, chief development officer at Habitat for Humanity International. "As the intensity and frequency of these disasters increase, stronger and more resilient homes are needed now more than ever. The Habitat Strong program addresses this urgent need through fortified codes-plus building practices that create more durable, resilient and physically stronger homes. We are grateful to Allied World for their support of Habitat Strong and working with us to bring safety and security to more families in disaster prone areas."

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as a Christian organization, together we have helped more than 65 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Allied World

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. We operate under the brand Allied World and have supported clients, cedents and trading partners with thoughtful service and meaningful coverages since 2001. We are a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, and we benefit from a worldwide network of affiliated entities that allow us to think and respond in non-traditional ways. Our capital base is strong, our solutions anticipate rather than react to changing trends, and our teams are focused on establishing long-term relationships that are mutually beneficial.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International