Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Partner to Repair Homes of Older Residents Across Houston and Dallas

HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation and Habitat for Humanity announced a partnership to repair the homes of older residents across Houston and Dallas aimed at improving the quality of life for older adults in both communities.

The initiative, which is part of Habitat's Aging in Place program, provides essential home repairs, including roofing, weatherproofing, critical structural stabilization, ramp installations and other home mobility modifications to help older residents live safely in their homes.

Pete & Thomas Foundation

The joint effort to repair more than 30 homes will kick off May 2nd in the South Park neighborhood of Houston, Texas and coincides with Megan Thee Stallion Day in the city, which was established in 2022 to honor the three-time, Grammy award-winning artist's philanthropic work. Hotties Helping, an initiative of the Pete & Thomas Foundation, will have Hottie volunteers join Habitat volunteers during the day to assist with caulking, painting and landscaping.

"Caring for our older adults has always been a priority for me and making sure their homes are safe and well-maintained is a critical part of that commitment," Megan said. "I'm proud that the Pete & Thomas Foundation teamed up with Habitat for Humanity on this initiative because it goes beyond just fixing homes. It's about showing love and providing peace of mind to the generations that came before us."

The home-repair work will help kick off Older Americans Month in May, a time to recognize the contributions of older adults and reaffirm commitments to supporting their health and independence.

Also on May 2nd Habitat is for one day renaming it's Let's Open the Door Campaign — launched in March to raise awareness of the housing crisis and inspire action — to Let's Open Thee Door and joining Megan in shining a light on the need to open up more opportunities for dignified, healthy living among older residents. Nearly 77% of older adults — one of the fastest-growing demographics in America — say they want to remain in their homes long term, according to the AARP. Yet many live in housing that is either in disrepair or was never designed for mobility, accessibility, or changing health needs.

Through Habitat's Aging in Place program, local Habitat affiliates work in partnership with human services and community-based organizations to provide critical home repairs, modifications and services specific to each homeowner's lifestyle to help preserve their home, their independence, and quality of life.

"There is a strong connection between living in a safe and decent home and positive health outcomes, especially for older adults," said Adrienne Goolsby, senior vice president of U.S. and Canada at Habitat for Humanity International. "Working together with Megan Thee Stallion and the Pete & Thomas Foundation, we are opening the door to both housing and health equity for older adults and ensuring they can age in place."

Megan originally established the non-profit organization in February 2022 as a way to uplift and assist women, children, older adults and other underserved communities and honor the memory of her late parents – Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete III.

The organization focuses on four core pillars – education, housing, health and wellness, and community goodwill. Through this collaboration with Habitat for Humanity, the Pete & Thomas Foundation aims to support older adults by helping ensure their homes are safe, stable, and better equipped with the necessary infrastructure, especially in the event of natural disasters or unexpected emergencies.

"Megan Thee Stallion and the Pete & Thomas Foundation are making a lasting investment that strengthens neighborhoods like South Park," said Allison Hay, CEO of Houston Habitat for Humanity. "As a Houstonian, she knows what this community means to people. By supporting repair work for senior homeowners, these families will not only be able to age in place with dignity but will also be prepared to withstand future Gulf Coast weather events."

Photos of the Megan Thee Stallion Day volunteer activity will be available here on May 2nd and updated throughout the day.

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as a Christian organization, together we have helped more than 65 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Pete & Thomas Foundation

The Pete and Thomas Foundation is a non-profit organization that was founded by Megan Thee Stallion in 2022 and aims to provide resources to effect meaningful change in the lives of women, children, older adults, and underserved communities in Texas and across the globe. The organization focuses on four core pillars – education, housing, health and wellness, and community goodwill. Since its inception, the Pete & Thomas Foundation has partnered with over 170 community organizations and support to over 40,000 people. For more information, visit www.peteandthomasfoundation.org, or follow @PeteThomasFdn on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

About Houston Habitat for Humanity

Committed to strengthening communities and creating economic mobility, Houston Habitat for Humanity builds opportunity through new home construction, home repairs and disaster recovery, infrastructure development, and neighborhood revitalization, while guiding families on the path to homeownership.

Founded in 1987, Houston Habitat has built more than 1,200 homes in 15 Houston neighborhoods, including Fifth Ward, Clinton Park, Settegast, Central Southwest, and Third Ward. Beyond construction, Houston Habitat responds to natural disasters and addresses critical deferred maintenance to help homes withstand future storms. Since Hurricane Harvey, the organization has repaired more than 900 homes for seniors and families who lack the resources to make essential repairs, preserving safety, stability, and dignity across Houston.

About Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Founded in 1986, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity partners with families in Dallas and Kaufman Counties who are working toward stable, affordable homeownership. Serving households earning between 50% and 120% of the area median income, Dallas Habitat expands access to homeownership through new home construction, financial education, personalized homeownership counseling, advocacy, and affordable mortgage financing.

Since its founding, Dallas Habitat has built or rehabilitated more than 2,100 homes, advancing its mission to build strength, stability, and self‑reliance through affordable homeownership. By equipping future homeowners with the tools and support needed to purchase and sustain their homes, Dallas Habitat helps strengthen neighborhoods and foster a more resilient, thriving Dallas. Learn more at www.dallasareahabitat.org.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International