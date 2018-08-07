Allison Carter of Guidehouse Named to Panel of Judges for Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse announced today that Allison Carter, a Director with the firm, has been named by the Secretary of Commerce to serve a three-year term on the Panel of Judges for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. The Baldrige Award is the nation's highest honor for organizational innovation and performance excellence.

At Guidehouse, Allison is responsible for leading teams to deliver advisory services to clients across the US Federal Government. Her key areas of expertise include organizational transformation, human capital, program evaluation and continuous improvement.

She is actively involved with the Baldrige program, part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Allison spearheaded efforts for Guidehouse (formerly PwC Public Sector) to become the first large professional services firm to receive the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2014 and continues to play an active role as a quality champion. She has spoken at over 20 Baldrige related events since 2014.

"It is a great honor to be chosen for such a prestigious appointment," said Ms. Carter. "I bring the commitment to excellence associated with the Baldrige Award to everything I do, and am looking forward to deliberating among the finest organizations in the nation on this esteemed panel."

Named after Malcolm Baldrige, the 26th Secretary of Commerce, the Baldrige Award was established by Congress in 1987. Awards may be given annually to organizations in each of six categories: manufacturing, service, small business, education, health care and nonprofit. The Award promotes innovation and excellence in organizational performance, recognizes the achievements and results of U.S. organizations, and publicizes successful performance strategies.

"We congratulate Allison on this tremendous distinction," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "We are extremely proud of our Baldrige Award recognition and continue to be guided by its leading principles of innovation and excellence in everything we do at Guidehouse."







Allison holds an MA in Organizational Management from The George Washington University, and a BA in Psychology from Tulane University. She resides in Ashburn, VA with her husband and children.

