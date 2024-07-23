Allison FracTran® Expands to Canadian Market

Through its partnership with Element Technical Services, the next-generation purpose-built Allison hydraulic fracturing transmission is in operation in Canadian oil fields.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission has partnered with Element Technical Services, an industry-leading pressure pumping services company serving the Williston Basin, Powder River Basin and Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, to field Allison's FracTran® in Canada for the first time. FracTran entered production last year and represents an incremental growth opportunity of $100 million dollars in annual revenue for Allison's global Off-Highway end market.

"The unique and continually evolving demands of the hydraulic fracturing industry require a transmission that delivers powerful performance, especially under the harsh operating conditions here in Canada," said Greg Dercach, Maintenance Manager, Element Technical Services. "We were impressed by the FracTran's high reliability and efficiency, which will increase our productivity in the field."

As the latest innovation in Allison's Oil Field Series™ product line, FracTran was developed as a result of extensive voice-of-customer insights as well as an analysis of duty-cycle information gathered from Allison's decades of experience operating in oil and gas fields throughout the world. The FracTran will enhance service operator competitiveness and productivity in an industry that values low total cost of ownership and high return on invested capital.

"This collaboration marks FracTran's expansion into a new market," said Kartik Ramanan, Executive Director, Global Off-Highway, Customer Support and Service Engineering, Allison Transmission. "We look forward to partnering with Element Technical Services to deliver a solution that will enable them to transition to higher horsepower, smaller spreads to reduce their environmental footprint and seek shorter times to reach depth in search of improved sustainability, efficiency and profitability."

The FracTran is equipped with eight gear ranges and offers multiple gear ratios designed to provide versatility to customers. It launched with a rating of 3,300 horsepower and 10,000 lb.-ft. of input torque to meet current market requirements. However, the product is capable of up to 3,500 horsepower with no hardware modifications required. In addition, FracTran offers live diagnostics for filter elements and transmission fluid, a transmission-mounted control module, torsional measurement diagnostics and an onboard remote information system.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

