Allison Transmission Partners with BAE Systems to Deliver Next-Gen Transmission for Future CV90 Programs

New Allison 4040 MX™ cross-drive transmission to equip the CV90 Mk IV infantry fighting vehicle.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission has signed a contract with BAE Systems Hägglunds, one of Europe's most successful producers of tracked combat vehicles, to provide the new Allison 4040 MX™ propulsion solution for ongoing CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) programs with production expected to begin in 2028. The 4040 MX extends Allison's medium weight offering in its cross-drive product portfolio as an uprated variant of the proven 3040 MX™ cross-drive transmission found in the U.S. Army's M10 Booker Combat Vehicle. This latest collaboration represents a continuation of a longstanding relationship between BAE Systems Hägglunds and Allison and represents an opportunity for continued growth in Allison's Defense end market above the many programs expected to drive $100 million of incremental annual revenue. Both BAE Systems' BvS10 and Beowulf tracked vehicles are equipped with the Allison 3000 Specialty Series™ transmissions.

Allison Transmission and BAE Systems Hägglunds sign a contract for the provision of the Allison 4040 MX™ cross-drive transmission for ongoing CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle programs. Pictured (left to right) are David S. Graziosi, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Allison Transmission; Dana Pittard, Vice President of Defense Programs, Allison Transmission; Jeremy Tondreault, President of Platforms and Services, BAE Systems Inc.; and Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, Managing Director, BAE Systems Hägglund Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, Managing Director, BAE Systems Hägglunds and Dana Pittard, Vice President of Defense Programs, Allison Transmission (pictured left to right) stand before the Allison-equipped BAE CV90, widely regarded for crew and passenger protection, at the Eurosatory 2024 trade show in Paris.

"We are looking forward to further strengthening the cooperation with Allison, after many years of close and valuable cooperation. With this we further secure the CV90's position in the growing global market and can offer current and future customers a reliable, modern and proven driveline," said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, Managing Director, BAE Systems Hägglunds.

The 4040 MX will equip ongoing CV90 programs including the CV90Mk IV IFV. The agreement also assures long term support to the existing Allison X300-equipped CV90 fleet. Nearly 1,000 CV90s are currently operated by Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland. BAE Systems Hägglunds and the CV90 recently won important IFV contracts in Slovakia and Czech Republic for approximately 400 new vehicles.

Designed and manufactured in Sweden, the CV90 IFV is widely renowned for its crew and passenger protection. With a capacity to accommodate a crew of three and up to eight soldiers, the CV90 offers unparalleled protection not available in any other IFV.

"Allison Transmission is proud to support BAE Systems Hägglunds, their incredibly talented workforce and leadership and their impressive vehicles," said Dana Pittard, Vice President of Defense Programs, Allison Transmission. "We are excited to deliver a new product uniquely designed for the CV90 Mk IV vehicle and the numerous nations who trust this vehicle to execute their toughest missions. The introduction of the 4040 MX enhances Allison's portfolio, opening new avenues for international expansion by offering innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our customers."

