Allison Worldwide Appoints Katie Huang Shin as Head of Technology

Stagwell Inc.

Nov 12, 2025, 05:00 ET

Highly experienced communications leader to spearhead Allison's technology practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Worldwide, part of Stagwell (STGW), has announced the appointment of Katie Huang Shin as Global President, Technology.

Beginning Nov. 14, she will lead Allison's global technology practice, providing senior-level support to clients, driving business growth and expanding the agency's long-term strategic vision for the technology sector globally, building on the agency's long history and reputation in the category.  She is based in San Francisco, reporting to Allison CEO Jonathan Heit.

Katie Huang Shin assumes the role of Global President, Technology, Allison Worldwide
Huang Shin is a recognized expert in technology communications and corporate reputation, with more than 25 years of experience. She has led transformations at global PR agencies and advised C-suite leaders, including fintech, telecom and emerging technology.

Most recently, she was president of Big Valley Marketing, following senior tech communications roles at WPP's AxiCom, Omnicom's Porter Novelli and FleishmanHillard, as well as WE Communications.

"Katie is a transformational leader with an impressive history of building teams, growing businesses and advising technology clients at every level," said Ray Day, Allison Worldwide executive chair and Stagwell vice chair. "Her addition to Allison Worldwide is another example of our dedication to every client's success with a world-class team delivering world-class results."

"From the outset, we at Allison have recognized that technology is a not just a driver of our clients' business, but it propels all industries forward," said Heit. "Katie will add a new dimension to our capabilities, galvanizing our global technology team while leveraging the unique combination of Allison and the Stagwell network to grow in this important vertical."

Huang Shin is a member of the Page Society and holds a Doctor of Education degree in Organizational Leadership.

"I'm inspired by Allison Worldwide's vision and momentum," said Huang Shin. "Technology companies need communications partners who can connect innovation with humanity, strategy with storytelling and ambition with trust. I'm excited to join a team that's doing exactly that."

About Allison Worldwide
Allison Worldwide  is a digital-first, data-led, and future-focused communications agency helping clients see around corners and be ahead of what's next. Not too big and not too small, Allison provides end-to-end global communications, PR, influencer, analytics and marketing support to clients from the Fortune 500 to start-ups. Allison is owned by Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), one of the fastest growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. 

