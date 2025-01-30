Allison Worldwide Strengthens Support of Clients with 6 New Senior Leaders

"Allison's priorities are clear: a client-first culture centered on every client's success; future-focused innovation and anticipation; and expanding our capability and expertise with a world-class team delivering world-class results," said Ray Day, Allison Worldwide executive chair and Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), vice chair. "Since joining Allison in early December, I've been overwhelmed by interest from others wanting to join our team as we accelerate our shared vision of global growth."

The six new communications leaders bring decades of combined expertise across a range of industries and communications specializations. They include:

Ellen Barry , Allison Managing Director, Corporate Affairs: Barry most recently led her own strategic and crisis communications firm, having served in senior leadership positions at Cardinal Health, Teneo, Brunswick , Joele Frank and Fleishman-Hillard. At Allison, she serves as a senior strategist for boards and executives on reputation, crises, corporate positioning and financial communications.

Allison Managing Director, Corporate Affairs: Barry most recently led her own strategic and crisis communications firm, having served in senior leadership positions at Cardinal Health, Teneo, , and Fleishman-Hillard. At Allison, she serves as a senior strategist for boards and executives on reputation, crises, corporate positioning and financial communications. Kiersten Fries , Allison Chief Strategy Officer: Fries joins from Omnicom Public Relations Group and Ketchum, where she served as Global Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. At Allison, she leads global client success, growth and strategic development – especially for Fortune 500 clients and prospects.

, Allison Chief Strategy Officer: Fries joins from Omnicom Public Relations Group and Ketchum, where she served as Global Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. At Allison, she leads global client success, growth and strategic development – especially for Fortune 500 clients and prospects. Aaron Kokoruz , Allison Senior Vice President, Earned Media Relations: Kokoruz joins most recently from Ketchum, where he was part of the earned media leadership team. He also serves as an expert travel contributor for NBC News, leveraging his extensive experience in the space. At Allison, he brings deep relationships across the earned media spectrum and expertise in executing high-impact media campaigns.

Senior Vice President, Earned Media Relations: Kokoruz joins most recently from Ketchum, where he was part of the earned media leadership team. He also serves as an expert travel contributor for NBC News, leveraging his extensive experience in the space. At Allison, he brings deep relationships across the earned media spectrum and expertise in executing high-impact media campaigns. Rebecca Lindland , Allison Managing Director, Automotive: Lindland joins from Cars Commerce, Fisker, Cox Automotive and IHS Automotive with more than two decades of experience in the automotive and tech industries. At Allison, she leads the global automotive industry offering and solutions for clients.

Allison Managing Director, Automotive: Lindland joins from Cars Commerce, Fisker, Cox Automotive and IHS Automotive with more than two decades of experience in the automotive and tech industries. At Allison, she leads the global automotive industry offering and solutions for clients. Robyn Patterson , Allison Senior Vice President of Public Affairs: Patterson joins Allison from the White House, where she most recently was Advisor to the Press Secretary, as well as the former deputy public affairs director for the U.S. Department of Commerce. At Allison, she supports clients with deep government and public affairs expertise, while supporting crisis management and reputational growth.

Senior Vice President of Public Affairs: Patterson joins Allison from the White House, where she most recently was Advisor to the Press Secretary, as well as the former deputy public affairs director for the U.S. Department of Commerce. At Allison, she supports clients with deep government and public affairs expertise, while supporting crisis management and reputational growth. Tony Sardella , Allison Managing Director of Data and Predictive Analytics: Sardella joins Allison from most recently serving as Founder of predictive analytics firm evolve24, where he was also CEO, along with decades of experience as a senior communications leader at Monsanto, Oxy and Intertek. He also is a senior research fellow at Washington University . At Allison, he leads all data, research and analytics for clients and is advancing work on the future of predictive analytics.

"These new team members represent one of the most significant infusions of new talent in Allison's recent history," said Jonathan Heit, CEO of Allison Worldwide. "Their expertise and vision will play a crucial role in shaping our future and reinforcing our position as a trusted partner for our clients."

About Allison Worldwide

Allison Worldwide is a global communications agency dedicated to driving growth, innovation, and positive change for clients, colleagues, and communities. With a diverse range of expertise and a forward-looking mindset, Allison delivers game-changing results that make a lasting impact. Allison is owned by Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell's technology, data analytics, insights, and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. Learn more at www.allisonworldwide.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 35+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

For more information, please contact:

Shanna Brown

Vice President, Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

914.263.6837

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.