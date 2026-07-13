ALLO Fiber and Connectbase Bring Fiber Opportunities to The Connected World Ecosystem

Leading Fiber Provider Enhances Visibility of Its Growing Network for Enterprises, Carriers, Agents, and Technology Partners

BOSTON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global platform for buying and selling connectivity, today announced that ALLO Fiber has expanded its participation in The Connected World ecosystem, enhancing visibility into one of the Midwest's fastest-growing fiber networks for enterprises, carriers, agents, and technology partners.

ALLO owns and operates an end-to-end fiber network purpose-built to meet the performance demands of modern businesses. Through continued investment in fiber infrastructure and a commitment to exceptional customer service, ALLO has established itself as a trusted connectivity provider across the communities and markets it serves.

Through The Connected World ecosystem, ALLO is making that network more accessible and discoverable at scale. Leveraging Connectbase's Building Manager, Network Intelligence, NearNet as a Service, and Building/Tenant Intelligence solutions, ALLO provides buyers with greater visibility into address-level serviceability, network availability, and near-net opportunities—helping simplify connectivity sourcing and accelerate decision-making.

Buyers gain access to ALLO's portfolio of services, including Broadband, Dedicated Internet, Managed Dedicated Internet, Dedicated Ethernet, Switched Ethernet, and Static IP solutions, supported by the location-based intelligence needed to identify service availability and engage more efficiently.

"ALLO represents the kind of provider that is shaping the future of connectivity—investing in fiber infrastructure, serving communities with excellence, and building for long-term growth," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "We're proud to support ALLO's participation in The Connected World ecosystem and help ensure that the strength of its network is visible to the enterprises, partners, and communities that depend on it."

ALLO's participation comes at a time when demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity continues to accelerate and organizations increasingly seek infrastructure partners capable of supporting long-term digital transformation initiatives. With owned fiber infrastructure, local accountability, and a growing footprint, ALLO continues to strengthen its position as a leading connectivity provider across Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona and Missouri.

"While we've invested heavily in a fiber infrastructure that outlasts and outperforms, our real strength lies in combining that network with technical sales expertise, robust systems, and exceptional customer service. The Connected World ecosystem means this complete business package is visible and actionable for the enterprises and partners evaluating their connectivity options across our markets." said David Hollingsworth, VP of Business Sales, ALLO.

ALLO will also serve as a sponsor of The Connected World LIVE!, Connectbase's flagship industry event that brings together connectivity providers, technology leaders, channel partners, and buyers to advance the future of digital infrastructure and connected commerce.

For more information about TCWLIVE, visit: https://www.connectbase.com/tcwlive

About ALLO Fiber

Founded in 2003, ALLO is a telecommunications company delivering world-class, multi-gigabit connectivity through its ubiquitous, 100% fiber-optic networks. ALLO serves more than 50 communities across Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, providing reliable residential services alongside a comprehensive suite of advanced business technology solutions. ALLO's commitment to performance and customer experience has earned national recognition, including being named the 2026 PCMag Gaming ISP Award Winner for the West North Central States. For more information, visit AlloFiber.com.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the connectivity lifecycle from discovery to order across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase.com and follow Connectbase on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gabe Venturi

SVP, Marketing & Product Operations, Connectbase

[email protected]

(508) 202-1807

SOURCE Connectbase