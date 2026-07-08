Connectbase Launches Orderbase, the Industry's New Digital Ordering Platform for Connected Commerce

New platform unifies ordering across buyers, sellers, and technology solutions distributors, eliminating manual processes and accelerating service delivery

BOSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the Operating System for Connected Commerce, today announced the general availability of Orderbase, a unified digital ordering platform designed to modernize the network ordering lifecycle across the global connectivity ecosystem.

While the industry has made significant progress digitizing network discovery and quoting, order fulfillment has remained fragmented across supplier portals, emails, spreadsheets, and manual status updates. Orderbase closes that gap by providing a single ordering layer that enables buyers, sellers, and technology solutions distributors (TSDs) to place, manage, and complete network orders through one standardized experience.

"Ordering has been the last major manual process in connectivity commerce," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "Orderbase completes the Connected Commerce journey by creating a common digital transaction layer for the entire ecosystem. Buyers gain one place to order from every supplier, sellers receive standardized digital orders, and distributors deliver a modern ordering experience under their own brand. This is another foundational step toward making connectivity as easy to buy and sell as any other digital product."

Purpose-built for every participant in the connectivity ecosystem, Orderbase delivers:

Network Buyers with a single front door to place, track, and complete orders across suppliers, providing standardized order milestones and real-time installation updates.

with a single front door to place, track, and complete orders across suppliers, providing standardized order milestones and real-time installation updates. Network Sellers with clean, validated orders delivered through their preferred channels—including APIs, TM Forum standards, MEF Sonata, structured email, and existing portals—reducing manual work while accelerating fulfillment.

with clean, validated orders delivered through their preferred channels—including APIs, TM Forum standards, MEF Sonata, structured email, and existing portals—reducing manual work while accelerating fulfillment. Technology Solutions Distributors (TSDs) with an embedded order engine that powers their own platforms, giving advisors and customers complete order visibility without leaving the distributor experience.

"Orderbase solves one of the industry's most complex challenges by creating a single operational model across suppliers that all transact differently," said Trey Willis, Chief Technology Officer at Connectbase. "Whether a supplier communicates through APIs, portals, TM Forum standards, MEF Sonata, or email, Orderbase normalizes every interaction into one digital workflow. Our customers no longer need to adapt to every supplier's process—the platform does it for them."

Built on the Connectbase platform, Orderbase standardizes the ordering process regardless of how suppliers transact, providing consistent order visibility, milestone tracking, installation date management, and system-of-record capabilities across the entire connectivity ecosystem. The result is faster fulfillment, fewer manual touchpoints, and a seamless path from quote to revenue.

Ready to modernize network ordering?

See how Orderbase unifies ordering across buyers, sellers, and technology solutions distributors with a personalized demonstration. Book your demo today at www.connectbase.com/orderbase.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the connectivity lifecycle from discovery to order across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase.com and follow Connectbase on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gabe Venturi

SVP, Marketing & Product Operations, Connectbase

[email protected]

(508) 202-1807

SOURCE Connectbase