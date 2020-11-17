AlloSource Announces First Patients Complete 12-Month Milestone In ProChondrix CR Clinical Study For Cartilage Defects In The Knee

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue products, today announced its first patients have completed their 12-month follow-up in its five-year study titled, A Prospective, Multi-Center Study Evaluating ProChondrix® CR for the Repair of Focal Articular Cartilage Defects in the Knee, looking at the long-term outcomes of ProChondrix CR in the knee.

A potentially debilitating condition, chondral injuries are a common issue that affect nearly one million people in the United States annually. As the leader in the processing of cartilage tissue for joint repair, AlloSource is excited to focus on the long-term outcomes for cartilage defects in the knee using ProChondrix CR, a cryopreserved osteochondral allograft.

"Seeing these early results furthers our momentum to validate the impact ProChondrix CR has on healing cartilage defects in the knee," said Dr. Ross Wilkins, AlloSource Senior Medical Director. "We continue to provide transplantable human tissue allografts that advance patient healing and drive research that fuels those efforts."

AlloSource developed ProChondrix CR as a cost-effective, single-stage alternative to deliver the necessary components for articular cartilage restoration. This cartilage restoration therapy provides live, functional cells and biological components necessary for the repair and regeneration of damaged cartilage tissue. ProChondrix CR has an average of ~94% chondrocyte viability after two years of storage at -80°C. The two-year shelf life helps to alleviate the inventory management challenges of other cartilage products and provides surgeons with more flexibility for their patients.

"I am driven to find ways to help heal my patients and quickly return them to the mobility they need to live their lives to the fullest," said Dr. David Argo with Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio. "The preliminary outcomes using ProChondrix CR look favorable and motivate me to continue to be a part of this important research."

For more information on this study, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov or contact [email protected].

About AlloSource

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin, soft-tissue and custom-machined allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a world leader in cell-based products, cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org .

