ALLOSOURCE® RECOGNIZED WITH 2023 CIGNA HEALTHY WORKFORCE™ DESIGNATION

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna has selected AlloSource as a recipient of their Gold level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of its employees through a workplace well-being program. This is a significant improvement after being awarded the Bronze designation last year.

AlloSource's program looks at employee health and wellness through a holistic approach that encompasses physical, mental, environmental, developmental, cultural, and financial wellbeing. The organization has received local and national recognition for its commitment to promoting employee health by empowering its employees and their families to become active participants in their own wellness. Learn more about working at AlloSource.

"It's an honor to be recognized for a second year in a row," said Michelle Zeppelin, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "Graduating from the Bronze designation in 2022 to Gold in 2023 is a testament to the continued commitment our employees have to their individual wellbeing, as well as the organization's wellbeing."

Vitality is defined as the capacity to pursue life with health, strength and energy. It is both a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement, and Cigna Healthcare believes it is not only essential to individuals, but also a catalyst for business and community growth. Research conducted as part of the Evernorth Vitality Index confirms that those with higher vitality experience better mental and physical health along with higher levels of job satisfaction and performance. An opportunity remains for employers as less than one in five U.S. adults report having high levels of vitality. A workplace well-being program that takes a comprehensive approach to employee health can be critical in boosting vitality and building a workforce that experiences better overall health and job productivity.

"Higher vitality is linked to a more motivated, connected, and productive workforce," said Kari Knight Stevens, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, The Cigna Group. "Employers that foster vitality will fuel a healthier workplace and drive business and economic growth. That's why we're proud to recognize employers for their efforts to prioritize multiple dimensions of wellness, build a culture of health, and boost employee engagement."

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership and culture, program foundations and execution, policies and accommodations, and additional areas. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality. Cigna Healthcare is proud to honor AlloSource with the Gold level designation for having made good progress towards a healthy work culture by establishing and growing their employee well-being and engagement program.

About AlloSource
AlloSource, one of the largest human tissue providers, honors tissue donors by creating innovative dermis, cartilage, tendon, fascia, bone, and amnion allografts to help heal patients. Since 1994, the Colorado-based nonprofit organization has continued to advance its allografts to improve patient outcomes, serving as a trusted tissue partner to the medical community. AlloSource® is registered with the FDA as a tissue establishment and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks. Learn more at allosource.org.

