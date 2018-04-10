AlloSource Announces Two Presentations On ProChondrix At The International Cartilage Repair Society World Congress

Dr. Vishal Mehta will present his 24-month clinical experience with ProChondrix in the knee. Dr. Mehta performed the first ProChondrix implantation in December of 2014 and will share his clinical experience with the product.

"ProChondrix has been a valuable addition to my cartilage restoration treatment protocol and my patient outcomes have been encouraging," said Dr. Mehta. "I look forward to sharing these clinical results with the international cartilage community."

AlloSource's Chief New Ventures Officer, Peter Stevens, PhD, is presenting on "ProChondrix CR Post-Cryopreservation Cell Viability and Basic Science." AlloSource's research demonstrates that ProChondrix CR contains viable and metabolically active cells that are comparable to fresh osteochondral allografts. The cryopreservation technology ensures cellular viability for a longer period of time than many osteochondral allografts available today.

"This study demonstrates our commitment to advancing the science behind biologics," said Stevens. "Our proprietary process enables us to provide a cryopreserved graft that maintains cellular viability with a longer shelf-life, allowing ProChondrix CR to help more patients return to an active lifestyle."

ProChondrix CR is a laser-etched, cryopreserved osteochondral allograft that helps deliver the necessary components for articular cartilage restoration. This next generation of cartilage restoration therapy provides the viable cells and other biological components necessary for repair and regeneration of damaged cartilage tissues.

AlloSource is dedicated to advancing the science and use of transplantable allogeneic cells and tissue through pioneering research in regenerative therapies. The organization offers life-saving and life-enhancing solutions in orthopedic, spine, burn and wound procedures to help restore patient health and mobility. As a world leader in cell-based products, fresh cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

