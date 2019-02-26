AlloSource Announces Two-Year Shelf Life On ProChondrix CR Fresh Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, an organization dedicated to advancing the science and use of transplantable allogeneic cells and tissue, today announced that ProChondrix® CR now has a two-year shelf life based on the results of real-time testing.

ProChondrix CR helps deliver the necessary components for articular cartilage restoration. This next generation of cartilage restoration therapy provides the live, functional cells and other biological components necessary for repair and regeneration of damaged cartilage tissues. Following cryopreservation, ProChondrix CR delivers high chondrocyte viability for up to two years (~94% avg.). The two-year shelf life helps alleviate the challenges of a short placement timeline found with similar osteochondral allografts and provides surgeons with more flexibility for their patients.

"We are proud to support our surgeon customers and their patients by extending the shelf life of ProChondrix CR," said Corey Stone, AlloSource Vice President of Marketing and Strategy. "The proven cell viability of our cryopreserved cartilage reinforces our commitment to helping restore mobility by advancing the science behind our biologic solutions."

ProChondrix CR provides several crucial elements to encourage cartilage healing, including viable chondrocytes, an intact extracellular matrix and native growth factors. The product is designed to match biomechanical and biochemical properties of normal hyaline cartilage, restore a smooth articular cartilage surface and to improve function for the patient.

Learn more about ProChondrix CR by visiting AlloSource at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting March 12-16 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About AlloSource

AlloSource is dedicated to advancing the science and use of transplantable allogeneic cells and tissue through pioneering research in regenerative therapies. The organization offers life-saving and life-enhancing solutions in orthopedic, spine, burn and wound procedures to help restore patient health and mobility. As a world leader in cell-based products, fresh cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

