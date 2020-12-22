AlloSource Commits Multi-Year Financial Support to Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced a multi-year donation to Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors in memory of the organization's founder, Alan Breslau, who passed away this year.

"We are proud to support Phoenix Society in their mission to empower anyone affected by a burn injury," said Thomas Cycyota, President and CEO of AlloSource. "By providing life-saving skin allografts to help burn survivors in the acute phase of their healing, we are part of their overall journey. Partnering with Phoenix Society helps us stay involved in the entire healing process for this incredible patient community."

AlloSource is a long-standing provider of life-saving skin products to help burn survivors physically heal, and the organization's partnership with Phoenix Society provides an opportunity to support emotional healing as they leave the hospital setting. The donation in honor of founder Alan Breslau allows Phoenix Society to expand its programs, resources and tools to help ensure burn survivors do not face recovery alone. This gift should serve as an invitation for key supporters of Phoenix Society that they are continuing to raise additional funds in support of their crucial programming.

"For more than 40 years, Phoenix Society has grown from a single person, Alan Breslau, to an industry-leading organization supporting thousands of burn survivors around the world," said Amy Acton, CEO of Phoenix Society. "Through the support of organizations like AlloSource, we will ensure his legacy lives on through our continued work with burn survivors and their families."

AlloSource's donation will help launch major initiatives in 2021 and beyond to expand Phoenix Society's programs virtually, build platforms globally and inform and elevate quality of life by increasing access to community, support and networks. Each effort will build off the organization's core knowledge, programs, and competencies that look at the entire survivor journey and provide support across all dimensions of recovery.

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin, soft-tissue and custom-machined allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a world leader in cell-based products, cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

