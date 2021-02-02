Allrecipes Honors Eggland's Best with Community Choice Award

"The home cooks who make up the Allrecipes audience are passionate about cooking—and enthusiastic about quality food products that make their lives easier and more delicious," said Nichole Aksamit, Editor in Chief of Allrecipes. "We're thrilled to celebrate their go-to choices and most-trusted food brands with the Community Choice Awards."

Voting for the Community Choice Awards began in the Spring months of 2020, as Allrecipes distributed a comprehensive survey encouraging the Allrecipes community to share their favorite brands across 58 different categories. After receiving more than 1,000 responses from foodies across the country, Allrecipes announced EB eggs as a winner in the Breakfast Foods category.

"We are proud to not only be recognized by Allrecipes, but to be chosen by its community who enjoy our eggs every day," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "At Eggland's Best, we always strive to provide our fans with products that have the best taste, quality, and nutrition, and this Community Choice Award speaks to that commitment."

"With a dedication to superior nutrition, freshness and taste, Eggland's Best eggs are the perfect standalone snack or ingredient to enhance any recipe," said Marissa Meshulam, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and founder of MPM Nutrition. "I always recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my clients not only because they taste great, but because EB eggs contain more immune-boosting vitamins and nutrients compared to ordinary eggs, such as more vitamin D and vitamin B12."

Eggland's Best eggs are richer in a variety of micronutrients that can help support a healthy immune system, including six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. Most micronutrients are not produced in the body and must be derived from the diet.

The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

The complete list of Allrecipes Community Choice Awards 2021 winners and recipes using these products, as well as the survey methodology, can be found here.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

