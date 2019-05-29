Allstate and Roar on the Shore® Inc. Announce Title Sponsorship for 2019 Event

NORTH EAST, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roar on the Shore® staff and board of directors are pleased to announce Allstate as the title sponsor of the 2019 Roar on the Shore® Bike Week that will take place July 17-21 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania.

"We are passionate about putting our time, energy, and support towards events that are inclusive and bring people together to build a sense of community," said Michael Halpin, marketing director at Allstate. "Roar on the Shore has a history of doing the same. We recognize the event's impact well beyond the local area and we wanted to expand our involvement."

Allstate has had a presence at Roar on the Shore for many years as a well-known vendor, displaying the tie-dye-painted custom choppers built by legendary bike builder Rick Fairless. Fairless often attends Roar and will be at this year's event as part of Allstate's sponsorship.

Established in 2007, the Manufacturer & Business Association created the Roar on the Shore Bike Week to raise funds for worthy charities. This annual event combines a music festival and motorcycle rally that features nine scenic rides throughout the region. Now entering its 13th year, the rally has seen unprecedented growth, drawing tens of thousands of people from across the country.

"Allstate has a stellar record of supporting the communities in which it serves," said Ralph J. Pontillo, Roar on the Shore's executive director. "It has been part of Roar for several years and we couldn't be more pleased it is now our title sponsor. Allstate's support and commitment to the charitable aspect of Roar on the Shore demonstrates its longstanding commitment to give back locally."

Pontillo explained sponsorships are a critical component of Roar on the Shore's success. Together, sponsors have helped raise more than $900,000 for charitable organizations, including: the John Kanzius Cancer Research Fund; Shriners Hospitals for Children – Erie; local Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom veterans; SafeNet, Flight 93 National Memorial Campaign; Boys & Girls Club of Erie; St. Patrick's Haven; Erie Homes for Children and Adults; St. Martin Center; Mercy Center for Women; and the Sarah A. Reed Children's Center. For more information, visit www.roarontheshore.com.

Proceeds from this year's event will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Erie County's (NAMI) Homefront program. To be launched next year in Erie, NAMI Homefront is a free, educational program for families, caregivers and friends of military service members and veterans with mental health conditions.

