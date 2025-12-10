Allstate Holiday Driver Report: How to stay safe during winter's most dangerous travel days

Allstate analysis identifies the most hazardous holiday travel periods and shares data-backed tips and mobile tools to keep drivers safe

Drivers in some cities struggle far more in winter. Madison, Wis., plunges 128 spots in safety rankings, and Florida leads with the most cities showing the biggest winter rank drops.

Madison, Wis., plunges 128 spots in safety rankings, and Florida leads with the most cities showing the biggest winter rank drops. Snowbird cities in Arizona, Florida see the biggest increase in out-of-state holiday drivers. Phoenix traffic nearly doubles, and Orlando is up 75%.

Phoenix traffic nearly doubles, and Orlando is up 75%. The closer the holiday gets, the worse drivers behave. Phone use peaks on New Year's Eve, speeding climbs the weekend before Christmas, and hard braking spikes midday on Christmas Eve.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter holidays bring some of the most dangerous driving conditions of the year and the new Allstate Holiday Driver Report shows where winter drivers struggle most, when risky behaviors jump and how drivers can stay safe this season.

Unlike traditional travel forecasts that focus on how many people are on the road, Allstate analyzes actual driving risk using claims data, trip patterns and roadside events to help drivers travel smarter during the holidays.

Allstate Safety Expert Brian Tidwell said, "Winter driving risks can change overnight. Whether you're staying local or traveling long distances, the Allstate mobile app offers helpful tools for everyone – not just Allstate customers – including Drivewise, Allstate Roadside and crash detection."

Which cities have the riskiest winter drivers?

Allstate claims data shows winter flips many safe-driving cities into high-risk zones, with rankings from the Allstate America's Best Drivers Report shifting dramatically between November and March.*

Drivers in Madison, Wis., see their ranking plummet from 9th to 137th, a 128-spot freefall, more than 14 times its original position. And Florida claims five of the top 10 cities most impacted during late fall and winter, including Gainesville (down 97 spots) and Tallahassee (down 86).

Top 10 cities most impacted in late fall and winter (Nov.–March)

Rank City Change in spots Annual rank Nov.-March rank 1 Madison, WI -128 9 137 2 Anchorage, AK -121 32 153 3 Honolulu, HI -102 75 177 4 Gainesville, FL -97 16 113 5 Tallahassee, FL -86 37 123 6 Hialeah, FL -79 87 166 7 Milwaukee, WI -79 59 138 8 Jersey City, NJ -73 98 171 9 St. Petersburg, FL -73 25 98 10 Pembroke Pines, FL -72 52 124













Why it matters: These dramatic shifts show that winter risk isn't just about snow and ice, it's also lack of preparation, unfamiliar drivers and seasonal traffic changes.

Where does holiday traffic surge?

Holiday travel isn't just about snow. Warm-weather states see the biggest influx of out-of-state drivers, according to insights from 2 million Drivewise customers.** Allstate's safe-driving program, available in the Allstate mobile app, shows Arizona, Florida, and Texas experience out-of-state traffic increases of 30% to nearly 100% compared to typical levels.

Cities with the biggest surge in out-of-state drivers

State City Increase in out-of-state drivers Arizona Phoenix +94% (largest jump nationwide) Scottsdale +30 % Florida Orlando +75 % Tampa +56 % Jacksonville +47 % Texas San Antonio +45 % El Paso +35 % Fort Worth +29 % Houston +28 %









Why it matters: A surge in out-of-state drivers can lead to unfamiliar routes, heavier congestion and higher crash risk, making planning and caution essential for holiday travel. Tools in the Allstate mobile app like crash detection help keep drivers safer by detecting collisions and offering immediate assistance, such as helping users call 911, request roadside help, or start a claim.

When do risky driving behaviors peak during the holidays?

Insights from Drivewise during the same timeframe also show exactly when dangerous behaviors peak around the holidays:

Phone handling is the worst on New Year's Eve (+10%), especially late at night.

is the worst on (+10%), especially late at night. Speeding jumps the weekend before Christmas (+10%), with many drivers exceeding +15 mph over the limit.

jumps the (+10%), with many drivers exceeding +15 mph over the limit. Hard braking peaks midday Christmas Eve (+13%), as last-minute shoppers flood the roads.

Why it matters: Holiday travel isn't just busier, it's riskier. Drivewise in the Allstate mobile app gives drivers personalized feedback to help drivers course-correct before risky patterns cause an accident.

What's the worst day for holiday breakdowns?

Allstate Roadside consistently sees one of its biggest spikes of the year during winter holidays:

December 26 is the single busiest day of the year for roadside service events.

is the single busiest day of the year for roadside service events. Tow distances are longest on Christmas Day, averaging up to 15 miles.

Why it matters: Colder temperatures and holiday congestion lead to dead batteries, flats, breakdowns and long waits. Allstate Roadside provides fast, flexible assistance through the Allstate mobile app, available to everyone, even non-customers.

Tidwell said, "Cold weather can turn minor issues into major problems. Check your battery, inspect your tires, top off fluids, keep your gas tank at least half full, and pack an emergency kit – a little preparation now can help you avoid big headaches later."

How can drivers stay safe with Allstate?

From real-time crash detection to safe-driving insights through Drivewise, download the Allstate mobile app to stay protected on the road all winter long. For more tips, tools and winter driving advice, visit Allstate.com.

