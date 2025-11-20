Allstate launches Scam Protection to safeguard workers' finances from rising cyber and crypto fraud

New workplace benefit reimburses employees up to $50,000 for scams, cybercrime and cryptocurrency losses amid record levels of digital crime

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate is helping employers safeguard workers' finances and fight cybercrime with Allstate Scam Protection℠, including a first-of-its-kind reimbursement up to $50,000 when money, including cryptocurrency, is stolen through scams. The coverage is available exclusively through workplace benefits, reaching nearly 7 million employees and their families during open enrollment. Employees can check their workplace benefits or ask their HR team to see if Allstate Scam Protection is offered and how to enroll.

Cybercrime is surging, straining household finances and workplace productivity. Allstate Identity Protection recovered $33.2 million in potential identity theft losses for customers in 2024, with the fourth quarter alone costing $9.8 million1. New account fraud drove $23.3 million in actual losses last year, while fraudulent applications added $5.5 million in potential exposure. Each identity theft case takes time and resources to resolve, draining employee time and productivity that often overlaps with the workday.

This new protection comes as cybercrime spikes during the holiday shopping season, especially around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when phishing texts, fake retailers and social media scams are rampant.

"Scams cost employees time, money and productivity, impacting their families and their finances," said Caroline Slane, senior vice president of business operations at Allstate Identity Protection. "This new scam protection fills a gap by putting money back in people's hands so they can get back on their feet."

What does Allstate Scam Protection cover?

Allstate Scam Protection goes beyond traditional identity theft products by covering new ways criminals steal money online with fewer exclusions. Here's what's included:

Reimbursement for scams, digital crimes and social engineering: Includes unlimited claims up to $50,000 per year.

Includes unlimited claims up to $50,000 per year. Cryptocurrency theft coverage: Reimburses stolen crypto resulting from cybercrime up to $50,000 per year.

Reimburses stolen resulting from cybercrime up to $50,000 per year. Web, email and mobile protection: Ensures safe web browsing, protects and alerts against fraudulent texts, emails, links, robocalls and robotexts.

Ensures safe web browsing, protects and alerts against fraudulent texts, emails, links, robocalls and robotexts. Family coverage: The benefit covers unlimited household members, including teens and seniors 65 and older, providing protection for those most vulnerable, even if they live outside the home.

The benefit covers unlimited household members, including teens and seniors 65 and older, providing protection for those most vulnerable, even if they live outside the home. Scam takedown: Customers can report malicious URLs directly to Allstate's cyber experts for removal.

Customers can report malicious URLs directly to Allstate's cyber experts for removal. Personal coaching: Individual sessions with Allstate Identity Protection specialists to build tailored defense plans for individuals and families.

Why are employers adding Allstate Scam Protection to benefits packages?

Allstate Identity Protection products are already widely available through employee benefits packages at 4,500 companies including a quarter of the Fortune 500. Employers are adding Allstate Scam Protection because:

Fraud losses reached $12.5 billion in 2024, according to the FTC 2 . While the number of fraud reports stayed flat, far more people lost money compared to the year prior.

according to the FTC . While the number of reports stayed flat, far more people lost money compared to the year prior. AI has supercharged scams. AI fuels phishing emails, impersonation texts and deepfake voices or videos that are nearly impossible to spot.

AI fuels phishing emails, impersonation texts and deepfake voices or videos that are nearly impossible to spot. Cybercrime impacts workplace productivity. Workers are vulnerable whenever and wherever they use devices, and they manage fraud recovery during work hours when banks and government agencies are open.

How can consumers protect themselves during holiday shopping season?

Holiday scams surge around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Allstate recommends:

Slow down before buying. Beware of hard-to-find items on third-party sites and avoid sellers demanding gift card payments.

Beware of hard-to-find items on third-party sites and avoid sellers demanding gift card payments. Protect your wallet and identity while shopping online. Pay with credit cards, keep track of purchases, update device software and avoid clicking links in unfamiliar texts or emails.

Pay with credit cards, keep track of purchases, update device software and avoid clicking links in unfamiliar texts or emails. Use digital wallets in stores. They encrypt payment info and reduce the chance of card skimming or data theft.

Editor's Note:

Data is based on identity restoration and threat cases reported by Allstate Identity Protection customers in the US between January 1 and December 31, 2024. Figures cited represent both actual and potential dollar amounts saved. Actual dollars reflect financial losses that bad actors successfully accessed and used such as a fraudulent loan or charges made on a stolen credit card. Potential dollars represent the remaining financial exposure tied to the fraud, such as the unused portion of a credit limit that a bad actor could still access. This analysis aims to raise awareness about the financial impact of identity theft and the importance of proactive protection during high-risk periods like the holiday season.

