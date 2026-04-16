Allstate becomes the first major insurance provider to roll out free identity theft protection, delivering more value and protection to millions of customers

Key takeaways:

Allstate is the first major U.S. insurer to offer free identity theft protection at no additional cost for millions of home, auto and renters insurance customers, starting today in 14 states and continuing to expand to additional states this year.

Allstate has offered identity theft protection since 2018. Customers receive 24/7 support and help from U.S.-based Allstate identity restoration specialists to resolve fraud cases and manage the recovery process from start to finish if identity theft occurs.

cases and manage the recovery process from start to finish if identity theft occurs. Fraud and identity threats spike after natural disasters, with nearly one-third of people impacted by a natural disaster reporting identity fraud in the aftermath, according to new Allstate research.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate is providing millions of customers identity theft protection at no additional cost to help protect the things that matter most to them. This added value expands recovery from physical damage to homes and cars to include digital protection as peak storm season approaches. The benefit is available to 6.8 million customers in 14 states today, with additional states rolling out throughout the year.

Allstate is providing millions of customers identity theft protection at no additional cost. Eligible customers will be notified when they can enroll online or through the Allstate app.

Allstate is the first major U.S. insurer to offer identity theft protection at no additional cost as a benefit of standard personal lines coverage1. Eligible home, auto, renters and other qualifying Allstate insurance customers will be notified when they can enroll online or through the Allstate app.

Identity theft and fraud often increase after storms and natural disasters, when scammers take advantage of disrupted routines to file false claims or pose as contractors, charities or aid workers. Nearly one-third of people impacted by a natural disaster say they have experienced identity fraud in the aftermath, according to new Morning Consult research commissioned by Allstate2.

Mario Rizzo, chief operating officer at Allstate:

"Allstate protects people from life's uncertainties by being there for customers before, during and after a storm. Starting today, millions of home, auto and renters insurance customers get the added value of identity protection at no additional cost and hands-on support from experts who guide them through the recovery process."

What does Allstate's free identity theft protection include?

Allstate has offered identity protection since 2018, with plans available for consumers and through employer benefits at more than 4,400 businesses and a quarter of the Fortune 500. Eligible Allstate insurance customers now have complimentary access to Allstate's identity protection tools, backed by award-winning customer support. These benefits include:

Full-service identity restoration from U.S.-based specialists: Allstate's identity restoration experts work directly with customers to investigate fraud , contact creditors and institutions and guide them through the full recovery process if identity theft occurs.

Allstate's identity restoration experts work directly with customers to investigate , contact creditors and institutions and guide them through the full recovery process if identity theft occurs. Data monitoring and alerts: Allstate alerts customers if new accounts are opened using their email address or if their email has been exposed in a data breach.

Allstate alerts customers if new accounts are opened using their email address or if their email has been exposed in a data breach. 24/7 support and protection on day one: Customers can get answers to identity theft questions 24/7 and benefits are available immediately through the Allstate app or Allstate.com account, even if they suspect identity theft occurred before enrollment.

Customers seeking additional coverage can upgrade to a paid identity protection plan from Allstate or check whether they have access through their employer-provided benefits. Optional plans include expanded protection such as Scam Protection.

How can people protect their identity during storm season?

While many Americans are concerned about identity theft or fraud following a natural disaster, less than a quarter report they have taken steps to protect their identity beforehand2. Allstate encourages customers to take these steps before severe weather is in the forecast:

Take photos or videos of belongings and store copies of key documents, including IDs and insurance information, digitally and securely.

Regularly monitor bank and credit accounts for unusual activity and consider placing a credit freeze or fraud alert during periods of disruption.

alert during periods of disruption. Be cautious of unsolicited calls, texts, emails or in‑person offers, especially those requesting personal or financial information or pressuring immediate action.

Know where to turn for help, including saving important contact numbers in your phone. Allstate restoration specialists are available when questions arise.

Allstate's free identity theft protection is now available to eligible insurance customers in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming3. The complimentary offering is expanding to additional states this year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices, and identities. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace. Allstate has more than 210 million policies in force and is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

_________________________________ 1 Based on review of publicly available information from the largest U.S. personal lines insurers as of April 2026. 2 Findings are from a survey commissioned by Allstate and conducted by Morning Consult between April 6–7, 2026 among N=2,202 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. All interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults based on age, gender, education, race/ethnicity, and region. Results from the full survey have an overall margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, with a higher margin of error among subgroups. 3 Allstate identity protection is offered and serviced by InfoArmor, Inc., a subsidiary of the Allstate Corporation.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company