U.S. nonprofits demonstrate overwhelming interest in improving trust

Allstate and the Aspen Institute fuel national movement

Key Takeaways:

Allstate and the Aspen Institute's Alliance for Social Trust named 11 nonprofit collaborations across 10 states as recipients of the 2026 Trust in Practice Awards.

Awardees will each receive funding of $1 million, $500,000 or $100,000, and join a national network of organizations advancing community-based trust-building.

The Trust in Practice Awards drew more than 1,600 proposals from 3,000 organizations, signaling significant demand for trust-building across the country.

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate and the Aspen Institute's Alliance for Social Trust today announced the recipients of the 2026 Trust in Practice Awards, awarding $5.25 million to build trust in communities across the United States. The investment responds to overwhelming demand from organizations working to address America's trust deficit and includes funding for Trust in Practice awardees and a new acceleration and learning fund.

"Demand for support far exceeded expectations, showing Americans know trust is required to improve prosperity and protect freedom. These awardees are leading a movement to strengthen relationships and share positive stories that build trust in institutions and each other," said Tom Wilson, who leads Allstate.

The first-of-its-kind Trust in Practice Awards fund nonprofit-led solutions that bridge divides, strengthen social connection and help communities solve shared challenges. Awardees bring strong local leadership, a proven track record of building trust and a commitment to share what works with peers nationwide. The Trust in Practice Awards will test practical approaches to build trust and make meaningful impact in communities.

"The Aspen Institute and Allstate share the belief that trust is necessary for a thriving society," said Dan Porterfield, Aspen Institute president and CEO. "To that end, we've made strengthening trust a strategic priority across our work at the Aspen Institute, and the Trust in Practice Awards are an important step towards building a network of trust-builders committed to weaving together the social fabric of America."

2026 Trust in Practice awardees

Each of the following awardees represents a collaboration of at least three nonprofit organizations that advance new solutions to increase trust in their communities. The projects range from on-the-ground disaster recovery to intergenerational coalition building to the revitalization of public spaces.

$1 million

West Virginia Community Development Hub : To work with local residents from all walks of life to guide flood recovery and economic resilience planning across 18 rural Central Appalachian communities.

To work with local residents from all walks of life to guide flood recovery and economic resilience planning across 18 rural Central Appalachian communities. KABOOM!: To create healing-focused play spaces in Uvalde, Texas, with the goal of seeding joy and fostering connection and trust.

$500,000

Common Ground USA : To convene New Orleans local leaders from across the city to develop neighborhood-level solutions that strengthen cross-community trust, cohesion and neighborhood safety.

To convene New Orleans local leaders from across the city to develop neighborhood-level solutions that strengthen cross-community trust, cohesion and neighborhood safety. Loyola University Maryland : To train intergenerational community leaders in Baltimore to revitalize shared spaces and bridge divides.

To train intergenerational community leaders in Baltimore to revitalize shared spaces and bridge divides. Homeboy Industries : To support intergenerational healing between formerly incarcerated individuals and their families across Los Angeles County.

To support intergenerational healing between formerly incarcerated individuals and their families across Los Angeles County. Red Wing Arts: To rebuild trust between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities in Minnesota through shared cultural experiences.

$100,000

New Neighbors Partnership : To host potluck-style community dinners in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens in New York City to help residents from different backgrounds connect and bridge divides.

To host potluck-style community dinners in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens in New York City to help residents from different backgrounds connect and bridge divides. Miles Heights Development Corporation : To convene Cleveland residents to co-design and implement neighborhood improvements that rebuild community trust.

To convene Cleveland residents to co-design and implement neighborhood improvements that rebuild community trust. The CARE Center of New Jersey : To transform a one-acre site into a year-round community garden and hub in Rockaway Township to unite residents.

To transform a one-acre site into a year-round community garden and hub in Rockaway Township to unite residents. Be Loud Studios : To produce youth-led, intergenerational programming in New Orleans, including interviews, town halls and local dinners to bridge divides and build trust.

To produce youth-led, intergenerational programming in New Orleans, including interviews, town halls and local dinners to bridge divides and build trust. Legal Prep Charter Academies: To train Chicago middle and high school students to be community peacebuilders.

Additionally, Allstate and the Aspen Institute have earmarked $500,000 for an acceleration and learning fund that drives awardee connection and collaboration. An additional $250,000 will be distributed to 25 finalist organizations to further their trust building efforts.

How trust is built

Allstate research underpinning the Trust in Practice Awards funding shows that trust starts close to home:

59% of Americans say they trust their neighbors, compared to 41% who trust people across the U.S.

68% report being actively involved in their local communities, with many expecting to increase their participation.

78% of individuals with high trust are community-engaged, compared to 44% of those with low trust.

These findings underscore how trust is built through local relationships, shared experiences and active participation in community life.

Learn more about the Trust in Practice Awards and the Alliance for Social Trust here.

Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with affordable, simple and connected protection for autos, homes, electronic devices, and identities. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace. Allstate has 212 million policies in force and is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization whose purpose is to ignite human potential to build understanding and create new possibilities for a better world. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership and action to help solve society's greatest challenges. It is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, as well as an international network of partners.

The Alliance for Social Trust

The Alliance for Social Trust, an initiative of the Aspen Institute in partnership with Allstate, is committed to enhancing social trust in the United States by bringing together high-impact community-based organizations, key national institutions and innovators focused on trust-building. We believe social trust is foundational to a healthy society. Trust is rooted in community, and building trust at a national level begins with change at the local level.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company