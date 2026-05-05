University of Virginia coxswain and volunteer firefighter and EMT Shelby Bavin named captain of the Allstate NACDA Spring Good Works Team

Bavin is devoted to supporting Charlottesville families, serving as the first volunteer firefighter and EMT to lead the Good Works Team, which recognizes 20 spring season student-athletes for their commitment to community service

Key takeaways:

Allstate and NACDA named 20 student-athletes to the 2025-26 Spring Good Works Team for their excellence in community service, academics and athletics.

UVA senior Shelby Bavin was selected as team captain for her dedication to protecting families in Charlottesville, Virginia as a volunteer firefighter and EMT.

The Allstate NACDA Good Works Team was created to spotlight and reward student-athletes at all levels of college sports for their outstanding community service.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) today announced the 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Spring), a group of 20 student-athletes who lead in their sport, academics and in communities across the country. University of Virginia (UVA) women's rowing coxswain Shelby Bavin was named team captain for her dedication to service as a first responder, protecting families across Charlottesville.

2025-26 Allstate NACDA Spring Good Works Team Shelby Bavin, captain of the 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Spring Good Works Team

The Allstate NACDA Good Works Team was created to spotlight student-athletes for their meaningful community service. Honorees include men and women from NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA and junior/community colleges, with student-athletes recognized each season across spring, fall and winter sports.

This season's team was selected from 137 student-athletes nominated by their schools. Honorees receive a monetary contribution from Allstate to further support their community service, with the team captain receiving an additional contribution and surprise in-person recognition by ESPN sports commentator Holly Rowe.

Chris DeBiase, Allstate executive vice president, chief legal officer and general counsel and collegiate sports ambassador:

"Allstate has long believed in the power of college athletics to shape leaders. We are proud to recognize these spring honorees who are demonstrating exceptional leadership and impact through community service, and to help fuel the causes they care about. Service is leadership and we want to reward and empower the young people who prove it every day."

Holly Rowe, ESPN Sports Commentator:

"Programs like the Allstate NACDA Good Works Team make sure service and leadership are recognized alongside athletic excellence. Allstate and NACDA's commitment to celebrating student-athletes across every sport and division helps elevate stories that deserve a national spotlight, and I'm proud to help highlight student-athletes who rise to meet the needs of their communities."

UVA coxswain, volunteer firefighter and EMT Shelby Bavin named Spring Good Works Team captain

Bavin has devoted more than 2,000 hours as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT), serving with the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department to provide critical emergency response to the Charlottesville and Albemarle County communities.

In addition to her work as a first responder, Bavin leads a variety of community service initiatives. She is part of the servant leadership team with Athletes in Action and has co-led organizational and fundraising efforts for UVA's Operation Christmas Child initiative that provided nearly 800 gift boxes for children across the world. She also volunteers as a student-athlete coach with Run Charlottesville, mentoring children in sportsmanship, teamwork and skill development.

As a coxswain, Bavin also leads on the water, guiding the UVA women's rowing team through every stroke.

Shelby Bavin, captain of the 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Spring):

"Competing for the University of Virginia is a privilege, but the greatest blessing has been being part of a team that supports each other far beyond the water. Service is at the heart of Virginia Rowing, and I truly strive to carry that into every aspect of my life. Through my work with the Seminole Trail Fire Department and Athletes in Action (FCA), I've pursued a deeper calling to serve others and love my neighbor. I'm grateful to Allstate and NACDA for recognizing the service that means so much to me. It is an honor to be named captain and stand alongside teammates who use their platforms to make a difference. I hope our stories inspire others to step into their communities to serve."

Meet the 20 Allstate NACDA Spring Good Works Team honorees

The 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Spring) includes 10 men and 10 women across all divisions, representing collegiate sports such as rowing, beach volleyball, outdoor track and field, softball, lacrosse and tennis. Honorees support a breadth of service causes and ways student-athletes today are giving back, including:

Allyson Alden, Boise State University, Beach Volleyball: Launched the Allyson Alden's Block Party fundraiser to support mental wellness initiatives for the BroncoBOLD High School Ambassador Program.

Launched the Allyson Alden's Block Party fundraiser to support mental wellness initiatives for the BroncoBOLD High School Ambassador Program. Andrew Fang, Binghamton University, Men's Tennis: Mentors youth at Tennis Charities of Binghamton, helping them overcome social and personal obstacles through tennis.

Mentors youth at Tennis Charities of Binghamton, helping them overcome social and personal obstacles through tennis. Daniel "DJ" Freese, Columbia College, Men's Golf: Volunteers with multiple Summer Kids Camps, inspiring campers through lessons on building meaningful relationships, confidence and character.

Volunteers with multiple Summer Kids Camps, inspiring campers through lessons on building meaningful relationships, confidence and character. Isaiah Frost, University of Missouri, Baseball: Serves as a recess and lunch mentor at Columbia Public Schools and participates in back-to-school events, holiday outreach initiatives and Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service programming.

Serves as a recess and lunch mentor at Columbia Public Schools and participates in back-to-school events, holiday outreach initiatives and Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service programming. Regan Kelly, Hartwick College, Women's Lacrosse: Organizes campus drives with the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) to expand donor registration and raise awareness in honor of her dad's blood cancer diagnosis following his service as a New York City fireman at ground zero on 9/11.

Organizes campus drives with the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) to expand donor registration and raise awareness in honor of her dad's blood cancer diagnosis following his service as a New York City fireman at ground zero on 9/11. Jacy Knox, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, Softball: Organizes campus blood drives with the American Red Cross, collecting 80 units of blood to help save more than 200 lives.

Organizes campus blood drives with the American Red Cross, collecting 80 units of blood to help save more than 200 lives. Kamden O'Connor, Rice University, Men's Outdoor Track and Field: Devoted nearly 2,000 volunteer hours at Camp Blessing Texas, serving as a caregiver and clinician to special needs and geriatric patients.

Pat Manak, NACDA chief executive officer:

"The Allstate NACDA Good Works Team initiative continues to bring out the best in college athletics, highlighting student-athletes who are setting incredible examples as leaders and role models. To witness the impact that these young people have in communities and on campuses of all sizes across the country is special, and it is a privilege to tell their stories."

The full 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Spring) roster, along with the inspiring stories of each student-athlete, can be found here.

About the Allstate NACDA Good Works Team

The Allstate NACDA Good Works Team was established in 2024 to recognize male and female student-athletes annually across all sports and divisions for their leadership in community service, academics and athletics. The initiative surpassed 500 nominees during its inaugural year. Past honorees include women's basketball center Audi Crooks, who launched the Audi Crooks Foundation in 2025 to provide financial assistance and resources to youth engaged in education, athletics and arts programming; Loyola Chicago goalkeeper Aidan Crawford, who founded Special Olympics Loyola University Chicago to support adults with disabilities; Penn State golfer Jami Morris, who launched Hit Fore Hope, a cancer research fundraiser; and Auburn gymnast Sophia Groth, who supported student parents through nonprofit advocacy with Baby Steps. These student-athletes were recognized as Allstate NACDA Good Works Team captains for their leadership and dedication.

About Allstate's Impact Through Collegiate Athletics

Allstate's longstanding support of collegiate athletics is part of its commitment to empowering young people to lead in their communities. Allstate has been a proud member of the college athletics community for over 20 years through its university and conference sponsorships, academic scholarships, and community impact initiatives. Since 2005, the Allstate Good Hands Nets program has raised millions of dollars in scholarships with every field goal and extra point scored. Allstate recently increased donations per kick, funding more scholarships for student-athletes across all sports. Since 2008, the Allstate Good Works Teams have honored hundreds of student-athletes for their service off the field, supporting causes such as youth empowerment and hunger relief. Allstate is the title sponsor of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, one of the premier events in college football.

About NACDA

Now in its 61st year, NACDA is the professional and educational Association for more than 24,000 college athletics administrators at more than 2,300 institutions throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. NACDA manages 19 professional associations and four foundations. In addition to virtual programming, NACDA hosts and/or has a presence at seven major professional development events in-person annually. The NACDA & Affiliates Convention is the largest gathering of collegiate athletics administrators in the country. For more information, visit www.nacda.com.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company