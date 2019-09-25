Allstate Earns Top Spot on 2020 Military Friendly® Employers List

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate has earned the No. 1 spot on the 2020 Military Friendly® Employers list, and one of its executives says companies that don't hire veterans are "missing out."

Allstate secured the top spot in the over $5 billion in revenue category for its military and veteran programs, which hire, develop and retain veterans and their spouses. This is the fourth consecutive year Allstate has been recognized as a Military Friendly employer. The company works with veterans to translate their military experience into skills for the corporate world and ensures transitioning veterans can have gainful and fulfilling careers – at Allstate or elsewhere.

"Allstate has benefited from the work ethic and valuable experience of our country's veterans," said Joseph Pennington, director of military programs at Allstate. "Their exceptional leadership qualities make us stronger as a company. We're dedicated to guiding and advancing veterans' careers and are proud of our military and veteran recruitment programs. Companies that are not actively recruiting veterans are missing out on opportunities to hire skilled and talented employees."

Through Allstate's Joining Forces for Good licensing initiative, which helps transitioning veterans become licensed sales professionals and work for an agency owner, more than 400 veterans were hired by agency owners in 2018. Over 300 veterans were hired in other roles and joined Allstate's purpose-driven culture during 2018.

Allstate's Veterans Engagement Team and Supporters, an Employee Resource Group, provides veterans, active military and their loved ones with community and support to succeed.

The Military Friendly Employers list is based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Employers survey from participating organizations. The 2020 Military Friendly Employers list will be published in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. The list can also be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com.

Learn more about Allstate's support of veterans and their careers at https://www.allstate.jobs/veterans/.

SOURCE Allstate

