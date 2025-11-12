Allstate helps millions navigate Thanksgiving travel with new safety and congestion insights

New data from Allstate highlights peak travel times, risky driving behaviors and roadside trouble spots to watch, along with tips to avoid them this holiday.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving traffic could surge by 50% in major cities, and risky driving behaviors may make it even more dangerous. The latest Allstate Driver Report is helping millions travel safely this Thanksgiving with new data-driven insights and tools designed to reduce risk and stress on the road.

When and how are drivers most at risk?

Unlike traditional travel forecasts, Allstate's analysis looks at how Americans actually drive. Allstate's safe driving program,Drivewise, in the Allstate mobile app, offers real-time insights that promote safer driving habits. Based on trips from roughly 2 million customers, here's what the data reveals about driving behavior during Thanksgiving week:*

Phone handling jumps Tuesday night and Sunday evening – Up 10% as drivers head out and return home from holiday plans.

– Up 10% as drivers head out and return home from holiday plans. Speeding peaks Sunday morning – Up 11% as drivers race home from the long weekend.

– Up 11% as drivers race home from the long weekend. Hard braking surges Thursday midday – Up 13%, likely from last-minute errands and local congestion.

Allstate Safety Expert Brian Tidwell said, "Drivewise shows distraction and urgency tend to spike during holiday travel. That's why we created tools like Drivewise to help drivers stay focused and encourage safer habits behind the wheel."

When should you hit the road?

Allstate data shows clear patterns in Thanksgiving congestion. Plan around peak windows to avoid heavy traffic. But remember, nighttime driving brings risks like low visibility, fatigue and impaired drivers.

Least busy times to travel:

Evenings (7–10 p.m.) and late nights (10 p.m.–1 a.m.) are consistently the least congested.

and are consistently the least congested. Morning rush hours (7–11 a.m.) – especially Thursday and Friday – are among the safest.

Most congested times to travel:

Lunch hours (11 a.m.–3 p.m.) dominate as the busiest window throughout the week.

dominate as the busiest window throughout the week. Afternoons (3–7 p.m.) Monday-Wednesday also show notable congestion spikes.

Where will holiday traffic surge?

Last year, these cities saw an average 46% jump in out-of-state traffic making them prime congestion hotspots again this season. Expect an influx of out-of-state drivers in metro areas, and secondary markets including:

Phoenix, AZ

Jacksonville, FL

Columbus, OH

Indianapolis, IN

Oklahoma City, OK

When does Allstate Roadside often see breakdowns?

The days before Thanksgiving rank among the busiest of the year for Allstate Roadside. Last year, the number of roadside service events on Monday before Thanksgiving was 20% higher than average.

Expect longer wait times for help, especially on peak travel days. Need help fast? Request Allstate Roadside assistance through the Allstate mobile app. Choose from three service options, including pay-per-use.

Winter driving risks: Which cities change the most?

Allstate claims data shows some cities in the Allstate America's Best Drivers Report experience sharp declines in driving safety during the late fall and winter months (November–March), compared to their year-round rankings:**

Madison, WI – 🔻128 spots

Anchorage, AK – 🔻121 spots

Honolulu, HI – 🔻102 spots

Gainesville, FL – 🔻97 spots

Tallahassee, FL – 🔻86 spots

Tidwell said, "Warm-weather cities often aren't equipped for winter driving because they lack the infrastructure and see a surge of seasonal residents. Even cold-weather cities can be overwhelmed, which is why Allstate's message is simple: safe driving matters no matter where you are."

In the event of a crash or roadside emergency, Allstate crash detection is a free safety feature in the Allstate app that uses smartphone sensors to detect collisions. If a crash occurs, the app sends a notification offering help, letting you call 911, request roadside assistance, or start a claim.

What's some quick advice for a stress-free Thanksgiving road trip?

Skip the lunch rush – Midday (11 a.m.–3 p.m.) is one of the worst times to hit the road. Allstate data shows congestion peaks during these hours all week.

Midday (11 a.m.–3 p.m.) is one of the worst times to hit the road. Allstate data shows congestion peaks during these hours all week. Prep your car now – Roadside calls surge ahead of Thanksgiving, with a notable spike on Monday, mostly for dead batteries and flat tires.

– Roadside calls surge ahead of Thanksgiving, with a notable spike on Monday, mostly for dead batteries and flat tires. Use smart tools – Whether you're heading across town or across the country, Allstate helps you drive smarter, safer and more confidently. Download the Allstate mobile app to access Drivewise, Allstate Roadside and crash detection, all in one place.

Editor's note

*Data is based on aggregated and anonymized national Drivewise driving information comparing the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday period (Friday, Nov. 22–Sunday, Dec. 1) with daily average driving behavior in 2024. Hours between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. were excluded from the analysis, as nighttime driving is inherently riskier due to factors such as reduced visibility, fatigue and impaired driving. Drivewise, a voluntary safe driving program customers can choose to enroll in, helps drivers earn a personalized auto insurance rate based on their everyday driving. Customers can save just for signing up and staying active, while avoiding risky behaviors like speeding, sudden braking, using their phone or late-night driving which may cause the price they pay to increase.

**The Allstate Best Drivers Report supplement compares collision claim frequency in America's 200 most populous cities during the late fall and winter months (Nov. 1, 2022–Mar. 31, 2023) with full-year averages (Jan.1, 2022-Dec. 31, 2023). Rankings are based on Allstate property damage and collision claims data, representing approximately 10% of all U.S. auto policies. City populations are defined using U.S. Census Bureau data. A "collision" is any auto crash resulting in a property or collision damage claim. This supplemental analysis highlights seasonal shifts in driving risk and is intended to promote awareness and discussion about safe driving, not to determine insurance rates.

