Allstate Named One of the 2019 Top 70 Companies for Executive Women

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) has been named one of the 2019 NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives (NAFE).

This list recognizes U.S. corporations with a strong focus on best practices that demonstrate effectiveness in moving women to senior ranks, including mentoring, sponsorship, involvement in employee resource groups and leadership development training. The list also highlights company benefits, including flexibility, corporate culture and CEO involvement in advancing women. The NAFE Top 70 Companies is featured in the April/May issue of Working Mother. The full report on this year's winners is here.

"We're honored to be recognized once again by NAFE as a leader in fostering the talent and careers of women," said Christy Harris, Allstate's vice president for talent management, benefits and inclusive diversity. "We're proud of our efforts to attract, retain and promote female employees, and will continue to live into our core value of inclusive diversity throughout the company."

As part of its broader commitment to creating a diverse workplace, Allstate offers female employees the chance to join the Power of 5, a sponsorship program designed specifically to pair women with leaders throughout the organization to help enhance their skills and careers. Since the launch of the program in 2015, 20 percent of participants were promoted and 50 percent of participants at the director level were promoted to vice president within a year.

Moreover, Allstate's Enterprise Diversity Leadership Council establishes inclusive diversity commitments in every business unit to improve diversity in its talent recruiting and on its leadership teams, which includes the development and recruitment of women.

"In 2019, a woman's journey up the corporate ladder still differs from a man's, but the Top Companies stand out in their application of remedies," said NAFE President Dr. Betty Spence. "They are models of how to progressively move women into senior roles, as reflected in their strong representation in the leadership ranks."

The 2019 NAFE Top 70 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on topics including female representation at all levels, but especially the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many employees take advantage of them, plus how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors, a U.S.-based CEO and at least 1,000 U.S. employees.

