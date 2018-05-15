Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors

The company will file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing quarterly results at or after 4:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 1. To view Allstate's quarterly results after their filing, including the earnings release and investor supplement, visit the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These materials will be available by approximately 5 p.m. ET on Allstate's website at www.allstateinvestors.com.

The investor webcast can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com. For those unable to participate in the live event, a webcast replay will be posted on the company's website shortly after the event ends. A list of preliminary dates and times for future earnings calls/webcasts also can be found on the Allstate investor website.

To receive email alerts about Allstate, you can enroll your email address by visiting the "Email Alerts" section of www.allstateinvestors.com. In addition, you may enroll to automatically receive RSS feeds of news releases at www.allstatenewsroom.com.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

