Allstate to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 9:15 a.m. Eastern on Monday, March 2, in Orlando, Florida.

You can watch a webcast of the presentation at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will be posted shortly after the presentation ends.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

