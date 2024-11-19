Allsteel Unveils Life Cycle Assessment Results for Beyond Architectural Products, Highlighting Significant Environmental Benefits Over Traditional Construction Materials

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allsteel, a leader in workplace solutions, underscores its commitment to sustainability with the results of a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) comparing Beyond® architectural walls to traditional construction materials. Conducted by Foresight Management, a sustainability-focused engineering consulting firm, the study reveals substantial environmental advantages of a configuration of Beyond over an equivalent configuration of conventional materials.

Allsteel Unveils Life Cycle Assessment Results for Beyond Architectural Products Allsteel Announces Opening of Design Lab in Washington, D.C. (PRNewsfoto/Allsteel)

A Future-Ready, Sustainable Office Solution

Allsteel's Beyond system was developed to build dynamic environments that can quickly respond to evolving organization needs, offering clients a more future-proof alternative to traditional construction methods. The Beyond system meets the growing demand for sustainable, adaptable office environments through its unitized panels and patented leveling mechanisms, which enable fast, low-impact installations with minimal noise and dust—a stark contrast to traditional demolition-heavy construction.

Designed for reusability, Beyond architectural walls allow businesses to meet immediate spatial needs while also reducing carbon footprint and waste with each reconfiguration. This flexibility supports long-term environmental goals, offering a practical and sustainable walls solution.

Key Findings from the Life Cycle Assessment

The assessment evaluated the environmental impact of Beyond products compared to materials such as gypsum, steel, and aluminum in similar configurations. The focus was on two main factors: global warming potential and the amount of solid waste produced. Key findings include:

56% less global warming potential (carbon) upon initial installation, with potential savings increasing to 68% after 5 reconfigurations.

29% less solid waste after the first reconfiguration, rising to 64% less waste with 5 reconfigurations.

These results highlight Beyond's superior environmental performance, making it a sustainable choice for companies that anticipate evolving office needs.

"Beyond was designed with sustainability at its core, providing our clients with a flexible and sustainable alternative to traditional construction methods," said Lydia Tolander Senior Architectural Products Manager. "Beyond offers a solution that adapts to changing spatial needs without the waste and demolition typical of conventional construction. This reduces the carbon footprint of the built environment, providing innovative solutions for the modern workplace."

This life cycle assessment highlights Allsteel's commitment to its " Designed to Do Better " approach, which focuses on delivering a Better Portfolio, Better Impact, and Better Experience for our customers. By offering sustainable, reconfigurable solutions that support building longevity, enhance workplace wellness by maximizing natural light, and prioritize chemical transparency, Allsteel is committed to being a responsible steward of natural resources and making a real and lasting difference for our environment.

Beyond Meets Leading Environmental Standards

Beyond is certified to meet or exceed key sustainability benchmarks, including:

Declare Label

BIFMA Level 3 Certification

SCS Indoor Advantage Gold

FSC Wood Options

Environmental Product Declaration

These certifications ensure Beyond's compliance with rigorous environmental and indoor air quality standards, making it a top choice for eco-conscious businesses.

For more information about Beyond's sustainability benefits and its full range of certifications, visit https://www.allsteeloffice.com/reconfigurable-walls .

About Allsteel

Since 1912, Allsteel, an HNI Company, has offered a world-class, comprehensive range of workplace products and solutions. We simplify the office planning process by helping our customers align their workplace strategy with their business strategy. The result is fit-to-business solutions that deliver meaningful change in a way that works for them today, as well as tomorrow. Allsteel has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. For additional information, visit www.allsteeloffice.com or follow Allsteel on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Pinterest and YouTube .

SOURCE Allsteel