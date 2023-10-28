Alltech Joins Vital Group to Build an Industry Chain for High-End Medical Imaging

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 28th, Alltech, a high-end medical imaging equipment developer under the umbrella of Vital Group, held a press conference titled "Joy of Life, Dream of Innovation" at the 88th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), where it announced the latest product development strategy and Vital Group's inroad into high-end healthcare services.

As one of the few global medical imaging companies capable of developing high-end superconducting products for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Alltech will leverage Vital Group's strengths in material science, information technology, and artificial intelligence, combined with its own expertise in medical imaging, to drive the development of state-of-the-art medical imaging products using cutting-edge technology such as 7.0T MRI and photon-counting CT.

The advanced components and materials such as cadmium zinc telluride (CZT) detectors and lutetium yttrium orthosilicate (LYSO) scintillation crystals developed by Vital Group open up more possibilities for Alltech's use of materials, technology, and equipment. With firm support from Vital Group, we are allowed to build up our portfolio of multi-modality imaging products. We are also speeding up the pace of our research and application of medical imaging technology, aiming to provide more accessible, efficient, and precision healthcare services for users across the world while driving the overall growth of the industry.

Going forward, backed by Vital Group's mature business worldwide, Alltech will commit itself to building an industry chain for high-end medical imaging through deepened global strategic partnerships and consolidated resources at home and abroad, with the end goal of facilitating innovation and development of medical imaging technology.

We are confident that a more intelligent, precise, and personalized medical imaging industry will provide users and patients with better diagnostic services and treatment experiences, thereby improving the health of humanity.

