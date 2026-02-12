Western National Parks to Host The National Park Experience Pavilion at the 2026 Tucson Festival of Books

Join WNP at one of the United States' largest book festivals, held on the University of Arizona's Main Campus mall on March 14 & 15, 2026

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western National Parks (WNP) will host The National Park Experience Pavilion at the Tucson Festival of Books (TFOB) on March 14 and 15, 2026, on the University of Arizona's Main Campus. A two-day, family-friendly, community-wide celebration of literature, TFOB is one of the largest book festivals in the country. The festival is free and open to the public and features hundreds of local, regional, and national authors, independent presses and literacy-focused organizations. The National Park Experience Pavilion will include booths and programming for visitors of all ages to connect with, learn about, and experience the joy of history, culture, science, the great outdoors, and our national parks.

Western National Parks will host The National Park Experience Pavilion at the Tucson Festival of Books at the University of Arizona Main Campus, March 14 and 15, 2026.

A renowned cycling destination and outdoor recreation hub, Tucson is also within driving distance of many national park units, including Saguaro National Park, Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, Chiricahua National Monument and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

WNP's sponsored events at The Pavilion will include an extensive lineup of exciting panel discussions and presentations featuring 18 renowned and award-winning authors including Craig Childs, Bridget Crocker, Priyanka Kumar, Kelly Ramsey, River Selby and many others. Guest moderators include Kevin Fedarko, a two-time National Outdoor Book Award winner and author of The Emerald Mile and A Walk in the Park. Visit wnp.org/tfob for a complete lineup of events and panelists.

The Pavilion will also include two special shopping opportunities at The Hubbell Trading Post Tent and The National Parks Store Tent, and a WNP Publishing table where WNP's award-winning publishing team will share highlights of new and newly designed books, trail guides, and more. At the Hubbell Trading Post Tent , hosted by the staff of the oldest continuously operating trading post in the American Southwest, browse authentic Navajo rugs and jewelry for purchase. Diné (Navajo) Trader Wallace James Jr will share personal stories of Hubbell Trading Post and discuss the cultural significance and art of Navajo rugs and weaving. Artist demonstrations by Diné weaver Tonita Yazzie will occur throughout the day.

The National Parks Store Tent will be packed with fun and unique apparel, collectibles, toys and games—and, of course, books! Purchases from both tents will support 70+ national park sites across 12 states.

Other events and activities at The Pavilion will include booths hosted by WNP's partner parks, volunteers, and other community organizations. A highlight of the tent are our kid-friendly educational activities including our annual Junior Ranger Jamboree where kids of all ages can track their journey through the tent while exploring science, history, culture, and storytelling—with plenty of free giveaways to help youth and families get outdoors.

TFOB weekend is also a unique opportunity to experience Arizona's second largest city. A UNESCO City of Gastronomy with hundreds of years of history, Tucson has a distinct cultural heritage that can be experienced through award-winning restaurants and local farmers markets.

About WNP

Western National Parks helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education and philanthropic partner of the National Park Service, WNP supports parks across the West, developing products, services, and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding, and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938, WNP has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more at www.wnp.org .

SOURCE Western National Parks