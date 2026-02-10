Western National Parks Announces Partnership with Amistad National Recreation Area

Nonprofit partner expands its support to strengthen visitor experiences and resource protection at Amistad National Recreation Area.

Feb. 10, 2026 -- Western National Parks (WNP) has welcomed its newest National Park Service (NPS) partner site: Amistad National Recreation Area.

"We are proud to support the protection and interpretation of these storied and beautiful landscapes," said WNP president and CEO, Marie Buck. "Our partnership with Amistad National Recreation Area continues our important work, which aims to bring connection and wonder to the parks, creating lifelong stewards."

Beautiful views at WNP's newest partner park, Amistad National Recreation Area, a perfect fishing, boating, camping, and stargazing spot.

Located where the Rio Grande, Devils River, and Pecos River meet—approximately three hours from San Antonio, Texas—Amistad National Recreation Area is named for "amistad," the Spanish word for friendship, reflecting the fact that its reservoir is one of only two jointly managed by the United States and Mexico.

Lake Amistad offers extensive water-based recreation, including boating, swimming, and some of the finest largemouth bass fishing in the southwestern United States. The park's three ecological zones feature dramatic canyons and diverse desert environments. Its riverbank habitats also support key species, including monarch butterflies migrating through the region each year. In addition, Amistad is one of the largest public hunting areas in southwest Texas.

Amistad National Recreation Area also protects many cultural and historical resources. People have lived in this area since the last ice age, and the park contains one of the world's most extensive concentrations of Archaic-period pictographs. The area has a storied history, including Spanish exploration, interactions with Mexico, US military operations, railroad development, and ranching. Today, it remains an important Indigenous and Hispanic cultural heritage site.

"I am so excited to partner with Western National Parks at the park, and look forward to working with their professional and dedicated team who provide quality items to our visitors," said Christine Donald, the park's chief of interpretation and resource management.

As a nonprofit education and philanthropic partner of the NPS, WNP will support and enhance the visitor experience at Amistad National Recreation Area through direct financial aid, funding for park-related research, interpretive retail, community programs, outreach, and marketing. WNP will also operate the Amistad park store in the visitor center, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting parks across the West. Park enthusiasts can also shop online at store.wnpa.org.

Since 1938, WNP has provided more than $162 million in aid to parks.

