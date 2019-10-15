Allwell From Superior HealthPlan Adds Five New Counties For 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the addition of Aransas, Comal, Jim Wells, Starr and Montgomery Counties, Allwell from Superior HealthPlan will be available in 19 Texas counties in 2020. The national Allwell brand provides Medicare Advantage members access to Superior's network of valued providers who deliver quality services across a spectrum of care.

"We are proud to be offering our comprehensive and high-quality Allwell products to even more Texans in 2020," said Jason McBride, Sr. Vice President of Medicare Operations at Superior. "We believe this aligns with our goal of providing healthcare to people at all stages of life. Most importantly, expanding Allwell to more areas of the state means Medicare recipients can have better access to holistic healthcare and preventive services."

In addition to the five new counties, Allwell from Superior HealthPlan will continue to be available to residents in: Bexar, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Fort Bend, Guadalupe, Hidalgo, Nueces, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wilson. Some counties, such as Denton and Lubbock, will now offer Dual Eligible Special Need Plans (D-SNP) for those who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid.

The expansion comes as Allwell from Superior HealthPlan has earned 4.5 of 5.0 stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in their annual Star Ratings report. The latest ratings are based on a number of quality-of-care measures and member experience ratings for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan enrollees. CMS elevated the company's rating for the 2020 plan year from 3.5 to 4.5 stars for the Allwell from Superior HealthPlan D-SNP plan in Texas.

Medicare is a government health insurance program for people ages 65 or older. It may also cover certain younger people with disabilities. Medicare beneficiaries can start shopping for an Allwell product that will meet their healthcare needs and budget during the Open Enrollment period through December 7, 2019. Consumers and their family members can compare and purchase products on the Allwell from Superior HealthPlan website.

Allwell from Superior HealthPlan's products include a variety of benefits including no or low cost primary care provider (PCP) visits, prescription drugs, inpatient hospital care and urgent care service. Members also have access to extra services such as routine vision, hearing and dental services as well as over-the-counter medications and fitness discounts. Benefits vary by region and plan.

Superior HealthPlan has been providing healthcare services to Texas communities since 1999. The health plan currently serves more than 1.3 million members throughout the state.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at Allwell.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

Allwell is contracted with Medicare for HMO and HMO SNP plans, and with some state Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Allwell depends on contract renewal.

