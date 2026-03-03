Superior HealthPlan Accepting Applications for $100,000 in Grants Through Annual Program

Community-based organizations in Texas can apply for $10,000 grants by March 31, 2026.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), is accepting applications for its annual grant program. The funding will help address non-medical drivers of health, also known as social determinants of health, to meet the needs of low-income neighborhoods throughout Texas.

The Grayson County Diaper Bank earned a $10,000 grant from Superior HealthPlan in 2025. Superior has provided $1.3 million in grants to support Texas organizations since 2018.

"This grant program reflects Superior's long-standing commitment to supporting organizations that address critical community needs," said Superior HealthPlan President and CEO, Mitch Wasden. "By investing in our partners, we can help extend vital support to Texans who need it most."

Grant recipients will support initiatives in one of the following focus areas:

Housing Stability & Support: Programs that reduce housing insecurity and improve living conditions for Medicaid recipients.

Programs that reduce housing insecurity and improve living conditions for Medicaid recipients. Food Security & Nutrition: Programs that improve access to nutritious food and address emergency food needs for vulnerable populations.

Programs that improve access to nutritious food and address emergency food needs for vulnerable populations. Health Care Access & Literacy: Programs that reduce barriers to care and improve health outcomes through education, navigation, and support services.

In 2026, Superior will award $10,000 individual grants to 10 community-based organizations, for a total of $100,000. The funding will be made available in April. To be eligible, organizations must meet the following criteria:

Serve the Medicaid population.

Have not received a Superior HealthPlan grant or sponsorship within the last 12 months.

Be based in Texas and serve Texas residents.

Participate in an end-of-term follow-up visit by December 15 to demonstrate funding outcomes.

Submit all required documentation (including a signed agreement, W-9, vendor forms, and related material) by April 30.

Applications are due by March 31, 2026. To apply, visit the Superior HealthPlan grants webpage.

About Superior HealthPlan

For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to 2 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,600 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $12.3 million in grants, sponsorships, and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene , a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com .

