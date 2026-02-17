Superior HealthPlan Publishes 2025 Community Investment Report

Superior partnered with more than 800 nonprofits and schools while contributing nearly $1.2 million to Texas-based organizations in 2025.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today released its sixth annual community investment report, showcasing the many initiatives that helped support individuals and families throughout 2025. Superior worked with 832 partners, participated in more than 2,100 events and presentations, and contributed nearly $1.2 million in grants, sponsorships, and other funding to support communities.

Superior HealthPlan joined Community Health Development, Inc. to open a new multi-purpose community health center in Uvalde. It was one of several initiatives designed to support Texas communities in 2025.

"Superior has always been committed to uplifting local communities by finding meaningful ways to support Texans when they need it most," said Superior HealthPlan President and CEO, Mitch Wasden. "Our work last year is an extension of what we've been doing for decades – working together with thousands of partners and providers to truly make a difference in the lives of those we serve."

In addition to providing quality healthcare coverage, Superior identified opportunities to address the challenges Texans may be facing in their daily lives. These included:

Supporting Uvalde . Partnered with Uvalde-based Community Health Development, Inc. to open a new $16 million multi-purpose community health center, improving access to needed care and support for local families.

Partnered with Uvalde-based Community Health Development, Inc. to open a new $16 million multi-purpose community health center, improving access to needed care and support for local families. Introducing Strong Youth Strong Communities . Teamed up with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to host 1,000 students at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, helping them build skills to address the mental health challenges they may be facing.

Teamed up with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to host 1,000 students at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, helping them build skills to address the mental health challenges they may be facing. Funding Hygiene Closets . Provided personal care items in more than 30 communities across the state, bringing Superior's total investment in the initiative since 2020 to more than $850,000.

Provided personal care items in more than 30 communities across the state, bringing Superior's total investment in the initiative since 2020 to more than $850,000. Providing Annual Grants. Supported healthcare providers and nonprofit organizations with $200,000 in funding, allowing them to expand their services or offer new programs in their respective communities.

To learn more about Superior's investment in Texas communities and other ways the company gives back, visit SuperiorHealthPlan.com/membersfirst.

About Superior HealthPlan

For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to 2 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,600 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $12.3 million in grants, sponsorships, and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene , a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com .

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan