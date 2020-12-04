Allwell from Superior HealthPlan and WellCare Expand Medicare Presence across Texas for 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even more Texans will have access to high-quality health coverage through Allwell from Superior HealthPlan and WellCare, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation, as the health plans expand their Medicare presence across the state in 2021.

Allwell from Superior HealthPlan, a national Medicare brand that provides Medicare Advantage members with access to Superior's network of valued providers, will expand into an additional 81 counties across the Rio Grande Valley, Central Texas and the Texas Panhandle.

WellCare, a leading provider of Medicare Advantage plans in Texas, will expand into Comal, Guadalupe, and Cooke Counties.

"We are thrilled to expand our coverage in 2021, providing more people across the state with access to high-quality Medicare Advantage products than ever before," said Jason McBride, Sr. Vice President of Medicare Operations at Superior. "One of our top priorities is to support Texans at all stages of life, and this expansion perfectly aligns with that goal. Most importantly, offering coverage in more areas of the state means Medicare recipients have better access to holistic healthcare and preventive services."

Allwell, WellCare Offer New Plans and Benefits in 2021

In addition to a significant geographic expansion, Allwell is also offering new products in 2021 like a Part B Give-Back plan, Low-Income Subsidy plan, and a Medicare Advantage-only plan. Allwell will continue to offer its Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plan and Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP). WellCare will also offer a $0 premium plan, Low-Income Subsidy plan, Medicare Advantage-only plan, Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plan, and Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP).

These plans include a variety of benefits such as no- or low-cost primary care provider (PCP) visits, prescription drugs, inpatient hospital care, and urgent care services. Members also have access to extra services such as routine vision, hearing and dental services as well as over-the-counter medications and non-emergency medical transportation in most areas. Benefits vary by region and plan.

Medicare is a government health insurance program for people ages 65 or older. It may also cover certain younger people who have disabilities. Medicare beneficiaries can shop for a Medicare plan during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period running now through Dec. 7, 2020.

To learn more about joining an Allwell Medicare Advantage plan, visit https://allwell.superiorhealthplan.com/. To learn more about joining a WellCare Medicare Advantage plan, visit www.EnrollWellCare.com.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in eight offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at Allwell.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About WellCare of Texas

WellCare of Texas provides government-sponsored managed care services primarily through Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about WellCare, visit www.wellcare.com/texas.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan

Related Links

https://allwell.superiorhealthplan.com

